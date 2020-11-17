November 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Higham as Director of Sales Infrastructure effective late November.



Ross joins the team from Corning Optical Communications where he carried out both UK and EMEA sales management roles. Ross will be responsible for leading and supporting the company’s national field sales team in the growth and development of the Excel brand and associated products.



Ross McLetchie Mayflex UK Sales Director commented “We are delighted to welcome Ross to the company, we believe that he is the perfect fit bringing with him experience, ambition, and enthusiasm to learn and grow in to the role working alongside our associates across the business. He joins one of the markets most consistent and high performing teams. We have ambitious sales growth and market development goals, but Ross is up for the challenge and we are confident he will be a big success.”



Ross continued “At a time when the market faces some short-term uncertainty, we remain true to our long-term commitment to provide best-in-class customer service. We believe that this starts with consistent, quality engagement with our customers. Across the business this is the 8th customer facing appointment since March. As we look to the end of the year and 2021, we expect some bumps along the way, but excellent service and customer relationships don’t move from being our number one priority just because of market conditions, so we remain determined to continually improve and be the partner of choice of our customers. Ross shares this mindset and strengthens our ability to deliver on that commitment.”



Ross Higham commented “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take on this role, and work with the Mayflex team. I would like to thank both Andrew and Ross for their belief in me, I feel my experience and knowledge perfectly suit this role and I’m really excited to get to know the existing teams and to develop on what is already a very successful division and business. It is a very exciting opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with the team and pushing the business to new heights.”



Andrew Percival, Mayflex Managing Director commented, “Apart from the internal confusion of having two Ross’s in the team this is great news! Joking aside, I extend a warm welcome to Ross and wish him the very best of luck, we are extremely pleased to have him on board.”



