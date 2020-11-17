In a move that will ignite Sherpa's ambitious trajectory to become the leading channel agency partner for tech companies the world over, Nikki Gatenby; celebrated business leader, author and speaker has joined the ever-growing team as Non-Executive Director and Chair of Board.



Nikki has a highly successful 25-year career spanning leadership roles across global digital agencies. During her time as MD of Propellernet, she transformed the agency from humble beginnings into a global marketing powerhouse via her unyielding belief in the power of culture and how success is as much about the way in which a company works, as it is about the work it does. Nikki is also the author of best selling Superengaged, a book about how putting people and purpose first unlocks business transformation. These endeavours have cemented Nikki’s reputation as a maven of culture and engagement in the workplace.



Sherpa CEO, Tom Perry, says, "Our vision of creating the world’s best channel agency requires a focus on hiring the best talent from both the channel and agency worlds. I’m delighted to have Nikki join us at such a pivotal point. Her wealth of agency experience and expertise in taking specialist agencies global will play an integral role in driving our expansion plans both in the UK and into the US. I am also excited to see how Nikki’s obvious expertise in growth through engagement will add to the growth of our team."



Nikki adds, “I am excited to be joining an agency that has global growth in their sights and is not afraid to invest at a time when many are simply trying to consolidate their position. The calibre of talent at Sherpa is incredibly diverse and I am confident that through our combined efforts, we will not only become more efficient but develop stronger and more valuable client relationships.”



Sherpa is a strategic, global, 100% channel focussed tech agency that understands and manages all elements of Partner development. Sherpa works with many of the world's leading technology companies, enabling channel transformation using six pillars of channel development; from Planning and Enablement to Growth and Measurement.



These pillars allow Sherpa to assist with any element of channel management; with specialisms in Global System Integrators, Alliances, Vendors, Partners and Master Agents development/support.



Often the missing link between the large analyst firms and in region execution, Sherpa is the world's only true activation agency for transforming the Partner ecosystem.





