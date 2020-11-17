Our commitment to growth at Gravitee.io has been clearly demonstrated with 170% annual customer growth in 2020.

Gravitee.io, the open source API management company, has strengthened its leadership team and appointed Rory Blundell as CEO with Nicolas Géraud, Co-founder, taking over as COO.



Mr. Blundell joined the company in March 2020, first as Chief Revenue Officer, before becoming Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2020. Prior to joining Gravitee.io, Rory led SnapLogic's EMEA expansion from a technical sales perspective, overseeing significant revenue growth in EMEA activity in 3 years. Previous to SnapLogic, Rory was the CEO and Founder of Velinko, a UK software and consulting company for the legal and accounting industries.



"I am very happy to further strengthen the Gravitee.io management team, especially at this time of immense growth," said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee.io. “Our commitment to growth at Gravitee.io has been clearly demonstrated with 170% annual customer growth in 2020. This growth and the ambitious goals of the company are supported by a strong management team that I am proud to lead as we continue to help our users unlock the power of their data through our industry-leading API platform. ”



Mr. Blundell takes over at a time when Gravitee.io is announcing v3.4 of its API Platform and its expansion into new markets such as the USA and APAC. New customers include TIDE, Sodexo, the University of Helsinki, SDFE and CiputraLife.



“It is with great pleasure that I take over the role of COO at Gravitee.io. As one of the founders of the product I see our strengthening of the management team as a great step forward for the future,” says Nicolas Géraud.





About Gravitee.io

Headquartered in Lille, France, Gravitee.io, the open source API management company, provides support, hosting as well as training and consulting services to ensure success. Downloaded over 8000 times per month in over 100 countries Gravitee.io is the easiest to use, most performant and cost-effective Open Source API Platform that helps organisations secure, publish and analyse their APIs.



Media contact

Martha de Monclin

martha@bijoupr.com

T: 0777 168 2434