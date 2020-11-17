The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) connects businesses and investors on the financial impacts of sustainability

Landmark Information – the leading provider of information to the UK’s property market – has officially announced that it has integrated the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards into its RiskHorizon™ ESG platform and reports.



The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) connects businesses and investors on the financial impacts of sustainability. SASB Standards enable businesses around the world to identify, manage, and communicate financially material sustainability information to investors. SASB’s standards are designed to be evidence based, market informed and industry specific.



As a SASB Licensee, Landmark Information benefits from being part of a growing movement of organisations that are striving for standardised, global ESG metrics.



Jeff Cohen, Director of Capital Markets Integration SASB, said: “SASB is pleased to support Landmark as it integrates the Standards in its RiskHorizon™ platform. We look forward to working with Landmark in order to drive the integration of sustainability considerations and standards into the capital markets.”



Chris Loaring, Managing Director (Legal) Landmark Information said, “Corporate ESG management and reporting is becoming increasingly important, as organisations look to understand their risks and provide transparency on their impact on people, the planet and how this translates to their future business performance. As such it is essential that organisations can understand their material ESG risks - and opportunities - and produce performance metrics in a clear and consistent way.



“The standards set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board are therefore highly important and provide a clear benchmark for tracking ESG both now and in the future.”



In October 2020, Landmark launched RiskHorizon*1, a self-service software platform with an intuitive toolkit to screen, run due diligence and manage identifiable risks. The RiskHorizon global database spans 90 industries and more than 45 ESG risks in over 175 countries, assessing datasets from a host of authoritative sources including the World Bank, Unicef, the Global Child Forum, Freedom House, and United Nations Development Programme.



At its heart, and driving its assessment of industry level ESG risks, the platform has integrated the full breadth of the SASB Materiality MapTM to intelligently determine a wide range of relevant risks, by sector, including greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity impacts, data security and customer privacy, diversity and inclusion, and bribery and corruption, to name a few.



With investors increasingly required to screen against Environmental, Social and Governance criteria, RiskHorizon provides a global screening and portfolio management tool that helps to better determine the future performance of companies, as well as manage portfolios, irrespective of sector or geography.



For more information regarding Landmark Information, visit https://go.landmark.co.uk/risk-horizon-esg-management or follow the team on Twitter. To arrange a demonstration of the platform, telephone 03300 366000.



Ends







Notes to Editors:



* Landmark’s RiskHorizon platform and ESG Screen reports: https://go.landmark.co.uk/risk-horizon-esg-management



About Landmark Information Group:

Landmark Information Group uses data and technology to help customers in the residential and commercial property industries streamline their operations and reduce risk. It combines complex property and environmental data into sophisticated risk models and solutions to enable customers to make smarter decisions, and build workflow solutions that allow customers to carry out tasks more efficiently and effectively.



Landmark Information Group has long-standing partnerships with customers in the mortgage lending, surveying and conveyancing markets, as well as in land acquisition, property development, estate agency and insurance. The business takes an entrepreneurial approach that fosters constant innovation, growth and talent development across the organisation. Landmark Information Group is an international business which is headquartered in the UK and is part of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan

Peptalk Communications

+44 (0) 7725 121189 // peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk