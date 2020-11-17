LONDON (17 November 2020) — With the publication of its new Best of the World 2021 list, National Geographic Traveller (UK) announces the 35 extraordinary destinations that will define our future itineraries. Profiling inspiring places, communities and innovations, the list provides an optimistic dose of escapism, as would-be travellers navigate pandemic precautions around the world.



Framed by five categories — Sustainability, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, Culture & History and Family Travel — each inclusion honours a superlative destination with a relevant story to tell for the year ahead. From the exploration of ‘Africa’s last Eden’ in Gabon and the environmental efforts of Denver, Colorado, to the nearly completed England Coast Path (the world’s longest seafront walking trail) and so much more, the 2021 list profiles conservation successes, preservation achievements, cultural resilience, and tales of communities overcoming daunting obstacles to thrive despite the pandemic.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Coronavirus may well have scuppered many of our travel plans in 2020, but it hasn’t quashed our desire to see the world. And while we dream of distant shores and warmer climes, this list recognises the extraordinary destinations we can look forward to visiting when the time comes. Ahead of a new year — with the hope of a return to travel — we’re excited to share these 35 places, which will feature prominently on our future itineraries.”



The list was compiled in collaboration with National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s colleagues at National Geographic and the 16 local language editions of National Geographic Traveler, which serve millions of readers across their magazines and websites around the world.



National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Best of the World 2021 list is an extended version of National Geographic’s list of the same name, and includes an additional 10 entries for a UK audience.



The list will be published in the Jan/Feb 2021 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 3 December.



The Best of the World 2021 list is available online now at nationalgeographic.co.uk/best-of-the-world



National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Best of the World 2021 list:



SUSTAINABILITY

Costa Rica

Helsinki, Finland

Alonissos, Greece (nominated by National Geographic Traveler India)

Copenhagen, Denmark (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Italy)

New Caledonia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler France)

Freiburg, Germany (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Germany)

Gabon, Africa (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Netherlands)

Denver, Colorado, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)



NATURE & WILDLIFE

Scotland, UK

South Africa

Isle Royale, Michigan, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Czechia)

Cerrado, Brazil (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Lord Howe Island, Australia (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)



ADVENTURE

Greenland

Antarctica

Dominica (nominated by National Geographic Travel U.S.)

Svaneti Region, Georgia (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Poland)

Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Latin America)

The Carian Trail, Turkey (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Turkey)



CULTURE & HISTORY

Coventry, UK

Porto, Portugal

Guam (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Pueblo Nations, New Mexico, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country, Spain (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Spain)

Gyeongju, South Korea (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Korea)

Tulsa, Oklahoma, US (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)

Tonglu, Zhejiang Province, China (nominated by National Geographic Traveler China)



FAMILY TRAVEL

Montenegro

Japan

England Coast Path (nominated by National Geographic Traveller UK)

Transylvania, Romania (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Romania)

Space Coast, Florida, US (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Russia)

Hortobágy, Hungary (nominated by National Geographic Traveler Hungary)

Indigenous British Columbia, Canada (nominated by National Geographic Travel US)



NOTES FOR PRESS:



Please contact editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk for logo assets for use by the media and destinations.



National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Best of the World 2021 list is an extended version of National Geographic’s list of the same name, including an additional 10 entries for a UK audience. To view the US list with its 25 entries, visit natgeo.com/bestoftheworld. For media information regarding the USA’s Best of the World 2021 list, contact caitlin.holbrook@natgeo.com or anna.kukelhaus@natgeo.com.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Get six months for £20 with our new print and digital bundle offer. natgeotraveller. imbmsubscriptions.com/XMAS1

Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



Further notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27% of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk