Dreaming of guitar glory this Christmas? Guitars have enjoyed a bit of a boom during Lockdown with virtual music sessions and podcasts, lapsed guitarists picking up their guitars again and new players of all ages looking for an enjoyable indoor hobby.



Yamaha Music London has everything you need from the Guitar Go starter pack for beginners, to affordable, entry level guitars and high end acoustic, electric and bass guitars with outstanding quality and tone.





DIFFERENT, INTERESTING AND INSPIRING. The Revstar will give you the rock ride of your life.



FREE REVSTAR MAINTENANCE OFFER

Buy a Revstar Guitar and receive FREE maintenance for one year. This includes three string changes and set-up in the Yamaha Music London workshop.



Drawing inspiration from London and Tokyo’s vintage street-racing motorbikes, Japan’s heritage of engineering excellence, and Yamaha’s 50-year legacy of guitar craftsmanship, every detail of each Revstar model been carefully engineered to bring out the unique personality of each guitar in the lineup.



From the curves and contours of the ground-up body design to the distinctive colors and finishes and custom-wound pickups that perfectly match the guitar’s character, the Revstar collection comprises a diverse lineup of instruments as unique as the guitarists who play them.



The exciting new Revstar RS320 electric guitar is designed for those wanting to be unique. This electric guitar is perfect for everyone, from beginners through to professional players, with its Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece. From £321 and available in a range of amazing finishes.



THE MAGIC OF ACOUSTIC



Yamaha Music London has acoustic guitar ranges at affordable prices AND this Christmas is offering a FREE gigbag with qualifying acoustic/classical guitars.



Fall in love with one of the guitars below and claim your FREE gigbag when you purchase online at yamahamusiclondon.com. Available while stocks last.



The FG Red Label Acoustic folk guitars - that blend the retro aesthetic and classic tone of the iconic early Yamaha steel-string guitars with cutting-edge technological innovation in wood conditioning and true-to-life sound reproduction. https://bit.ly/2CytPVG - from £199



For 'entry-level' starter instruments for beginners, view the F Series, where you'll find the great value F310 and F370 models. If it's a smaller-bodied guitar you're looking for then check out the JR Series which includes compact acoustic guitars; these are ideal for the 'travelling' guitarist and make a great starting point for young guitarists. This series includes the 3/4-size JR2 acoustic guitar.



Want a guitar that looks a bit different to the standard acoustic guitar? Then see the FG Series where you'll find a selection of various finishes, including a left-handed model in the FG820L. These guitars still offer outstanding quality and tone at affordable prices. Similarly, the Yamaha FS Series includes more compact models that have been designed based on other best-selling and 'higher-spec' ranges and, for those players with small hands, make them an excellent choice.



L Series The latest models in this high-quality range have a tonal richness that you would normally find from vintage instruments. Featuring a classic shape and exquisite mother-of-pearl inlays, these guitars possess the unique combination of well-rounded tone using Yamaha’s A.R.E (Acoustic Resonance Enhancement) technology, superb playability and excellent dynamic range.

L Series - https://bit.ly/2Q2qSQh - £533





The TransAcoustic Guitar There’s nothing as inspiring as playing an acoustic guitar in a great sounding room – it makes you play better, longer and with more creativity. The revolutionary Yamaha TransAcoustic Guitar gives you that experience without an amp or effect pedal, just the guitar itself! It’s the most inspiring, engaging acoustic guitar you’ve ever played. https://bit.ly/315E5hH - from £518.00



Silent Guitars The SLG Silent Guitars are truly innovative and versatile. Utilising an original design in combination with quality electronics, these hybrid instruments deliver outstanding tone and playability that is just as at home on stage or in the studio, as it is in your living room.

https://bit.ly/2Y7whKm - from £588.00





In line with the latest Government guidelines the store will be closed but Yamaha Music London is very much open. You will still be able to shop online by visiting Yamahamusiclondon.com as the website will remain open 24/7. For any specialist advice you may need, the Yamaha Music London team will be available via the chat on the website, via Face to Face support or on the phone 0207 432 4400.



Remember to order by 15 December to receive in time for Christmas!

