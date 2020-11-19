BullGuard, is slashing prices by up to 70% on its three top multi-award winning products

LONDON – November 19, 2020: Consumer cybersecurity company, BullGuard, is slashing prices by up to 70% on its three top multi-award winning products, BullGuard VPN, BullGuard Internet Security 2021 and BullGuard Premium Protection 2021. The Black Friday sale runs from November 19 to November 30.



BullGuard Internet Security 2021



WAS: £49.99

Black Friday Price (70% off): £15 for a 1-year subscription, 3 devices.



BullGuard Internet Security delivers complete protection for your devices, and our 2021 release is our fastest and best yet! New cloud protection technology detects threats as they emerge in real-time, Dynamic Machine Learning protects you by scanning devices even when you are offline and our custom-built secure browser delivers top security and tough protection when shopping and making payments online.



Our 2021 edition delivers new levels of multi-layered protection that both detect and protect against common viruses, zero-day threats such as just released ransomware and other complex and sophisticated malware.

It does this in real-time so even if a device has been offline, as soon as it connects to the internet again it is automatically safeguarded with the most advanced layers of protection available, keeping you safe always. BullGuard’s award-winning Game Booster now also includes compatibility for anti-cheat engines, improving support for major online games. Improved support for broadcasting during gameplay ensures uninterrupted video performance for gamers capturing their games.



BullGuard Premium Protection



WAS: £69.99

Black Friday Price (70% off): £21 for a 1-year subscription, 10 devices.



BullGuard Premium Protection 2021 includes all the advanced and multi-layered protection features found in BullGuard Internet Security 2021 with the addition of unique components that extend protection from malware to network hacking and ID fraud. A Home Network Scanner detects new devices that connect to the home network while enhanced Identity Protection scans thousands of websites and forums on the dark web, where stolen data such as payment card details and email addresses are traded, to safeguard users against the ever-growing threat of identity theft and fraud.



BullGuard VPN



WAS: £9.99 a month

Black Friday Prices:



2-year subscription (70% off): £2.70 a month

1-year subscription (60% off): £3.57 a month

1-month subscription (5% off): £9.49 a month



With BullGuard VPN, users can hide their origin IP address and prevent ISPs, social media platforms and government organisations from monitoring their online browsing activity. The websites a user visits, the content they upload or download, or what applications and services they use are all kept completely private.



BullGuard VPN automatically launches when a device starts up and includes an auto-connect for open Wi-Fi networks. Users receive secure connections into unprotected Wi-Fi hotspots, which are common in airports, hotels and cafes, protecting them against data theft, malware, privacy breaches and cyberattacks via Wi-Fi. BullGuard VPN customers can also enjoy BullGuard’s renowned 24/7 customer support, regular software updates and a no-logs policy.



BullGuard VPN also includes a kill switch that automatically disconnects your computer, smartphone or tablet from the internet if the VPN drops off and reconnects to the internet once the connection is restored.



