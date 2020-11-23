our customers depend on highly performant and optimised storage solutions to reduce time to insight and maintain a competitive edge

BIOS IT, a High Performance Compute integration specialist headquartered in the UK, has partnered with DDN® to deliver optimised storage solutions for the financial services industry.



As a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Management software and hardware solutions, DDN recently announced new performance records for the STAC-M3™ Benchmarks using two DDN A3I AI400X® appliances. The results of the tests, audited by independent third party STAC®, clearly demonstrate why DDN is the smart choice for scalable production financial services workloads, as well as other industries like automotive and manufacturing companies who use Kx kdb+ for data-intensive analytics.



STAC-M3 is the set of industry standard enterprise tick-analytics benchmarks for database software/ hardware stacks that manage large time series of market data ("tick data"). DDN outperformed all publicly disclosed results in all year-high bid throughput benchmarks. A full summary of the results can be found here.



DDN’s EXA5 range including the AI400X appliance, featuring EXAScaler software, areis developed and optimised using the latest advances in filesystem software technology, and offers massively parallel access to data, enabling organisations everywhere to gain insights with unprecedented velocity and accuracy – a critical aspect for FSI infrastructure.



Hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and major banks depend on massive parallelism, highly-optimised architecture and the ability to scale. For FSI, DDN storage can deliver more test iterations, against more data in less time for profitable trading strategies, and in addition, can accelerate analytics on securities for successful risk management and fraud detection, and ultimately help unlock profit faster.



Arun Tyagi, FSI Sales Manager at BIOS IT comments, “In the hyper-competitive FSI industry, where microseconds can mean millions of pounds either lost or gained, our customers depend on highly performant and optimised storage solutions to reduce time to insight and maintain a competitive edge.”



As value-added integration partners, BIOS IT offers DDN solutions on-premise as an appliance or in the Cloud, for example SAS Grid users on Azure/AWS or Google Cloud – which also includes full support options. For more information, visit www.bios-it.co.uk.



Media Contact:

Anisa Sharifi

anisa.sharifi@bios-it.co.uk

+44 (0) 203 178 6467