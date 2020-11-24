In response to Boris Johnson’s announcement that the UK will exit national lockdown and return to tiered restrictions, Tania Bowers, Legal Counsel and Head of Public Policy at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) comments:



“We welcome the return to a regional tiered system that the Prime Minister has announced. It is APSCo’s view that we need to begin looking at restarting the UK economy and enforcing blanket-wide restrictions isn’t going to help businesses recover from what has already been an incredibly difficult year. While we await the full details of the tiered restrictions, we do also welcome the news that there will be a uniform set of rules for each tier. The lack of certainty that surrounded local lockdowns before national restrictions were put in place created a wealth of challenges for businesses unsure of what they could and couldn’t do across regional offices.”



“The community daily testing procedures are also good news for staffing companies keen to get recruiters back into the office. Our members have set up Covid-safe working procedures and the sooner they can get staff back to work, the quicker we will be able to move back towards economic recovery in some form.”



