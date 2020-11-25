Despite reports of rising unemployment during the Covid-19 pandemic, the candidate experience remains a top priority for businesses. That’s according to research from global talent acquisition and management firm, Alexander Mann Solutions.







The report – in partnership with Aptitude Research – analysed a mix a quantitative and qualitive research across North America, EMEA and APAC during the pandemic to ascertain the impact of Covid-19 on talent acquisition.







The study found that 36% of companies listed safety and communication as a top priority during Covid-19, with 77% of talent acquisition leaders focused on ensuring candidate safety during these difficult times. In order to make the candidate experience engaging and streamlined, 30% of companies are also considering game-based or digital assessments this year.







Jane Clark, Global Head of Emerging Talent Consulting at Alexander Mann Solutions commented:



“It’s highly encouraging to see so many respondents placing the candidate experience and their safety high up the corporate agenda despite the difficulties that every business is facing in the pandemic-hit climate. I think we can all agree that recruitment has shifted from a candidate to a client-led market, but that doesn’t lessen the need to provide a top-notch experience for potential new recruits.



“How a business treats its staff and candidates today, will really define the company’s employer brand for the future and it can be all too easy to forget about emerging talent engagement in difficult times. Those firms that really place an emphasis on the candidate experience now – whether that’s through the utilisation of technology to gamify the process or as simple as personalising the experience – will be in the best possible position post-Covid to excel their business, supported by strong talent pools.”



