COVID-19 has proved that we are at a pivotal point in our history, we need to make urgent decisions to safeguard the environment. And in order to combat the imminent challenges of today, Trinity Business School is supporting EURAM, the European-based community of engaged management scholars, to disseminate and nurture research which addresses the current business environment.



The physical conference which was planned to be held at Trinity Business School in June is now taking place online between the 4th – 6th December 2020.



In the last century, business research has been very effective in highlighting the issues that need to be addressed, ranging from disruptive technologies to potential environmental catastrophe. And many researchers feel that, in a post COVID-19 economy, business leaders have turned to them more than ever - for thought leadership and vital research findings. Trinity Business School is supporting EURAM to provide a conference which addresses the concerns of business in times of crisis.



The EURAM 2020 conference is designed to help leaders make decisions so they will not just respond to market forces but shape them, so that they serve business and society in a more inclusive and sustaining manner. Ultimately, providing the template for business serving intergenerational stakeholders, where managers can create opportunities of future generations rather than destroy them.



The conference will help guide business leaders to address climate change, as well as to turn the futuristic visions of markets and new technologies into practical options. It will tackle the issues facing business, explore new technology and ultimately make things happen. The conference will discuss setting a well needed blueprint for business management that will enable society to benefit from technological progress and free markets.



The Conference Programme Committee includes; Conference Chair Andrew Burke from Trinity Business School at Trinity College Dublin, Vice President of Conferences Eythor Ivar Jonsson from Akademias & Copenhagen Business School, Denmark and Vice President Strategic Interest Groups Rémi Jardat from Université Evry-Val d’Essonne, France.



They will be joined by senior executives from industry including Danny McCoy CEO IBEC (Irish Business and Employers’ Confederation), Cathriona Hallahan, Managing Director, Microsoft Ireland, John Herlihy, Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa) and LATAM (Latin America) at LinkedIn, Imelda Hurley, CEO at Coillte and a Non-Executive Director at both Total Produce Plc and IBEC.



The Opening panel session discussing ‘How are business schools are going to address the new world of business’ will include Professor Andrew Burke (Chair), Dean of Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin, Professor Sara Carter OBE FRSE, Vice-Principal and Head of the College of Social Sciences, University of Glasgow, Professor Kai Peters, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Business & Law, Coventry University, Professor Zoe Radnor, Vice President (Strategy and Planning) at City, University of London, Professor Vincenzo Esposito Vinzi, Dean and President of ESSEC Business School





Professor Kathrin M. Moeslein, President of the European Academy of Management

FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg & HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management says:



“I am impressed by the developments and maturity of EURAM. As a founding member I still remember its beginnings 20 years ago. As I now, in 2020, start my presidency, EURAM has well over 2,000 members – management scholars located in Europe and beyond. The 2020 EURAM Annual Conference will give us the opportunity to look inwardly and outwardly. Leading management academics will share their views on how they see the future of management research and education. Leading management practitioners will provide insight on prospects for the next decades. More than ever, there are opportunities to seize, the future is now. There is much to do to make our economies, public health structures, for and non-for-profit organisations thrive again. Let us jointly help our Academy to mature further, to grow in quality and quantity and to strengthen the commitment of all of us to jointly serve society!”



Professor Andrew Burke, Dean of Trinity Business School says:



“We had been looking forward to hosting this conference in Dublin but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to innovate and so now EURAM will host its first ever online conference. It is somewhat serendipitous that the 2020 EURAM conference which is focusing on ‘The Business of Now’ where business school research is used to provide guidance and solutions to immediate problems, should itself be catapulted into an innovative online conference as a result of the limitations imposed by Covid-19 social distancing requirement and travel restrictions. I think this gets the theme of our conference off to a flying start.”



