Echelon, the procurement consultancy, has co-authored a comprehensive guide to managing housing sector contracts. The guide, produced in tandem with the National Housing Federation, is available to order here and outlines a strategic approach to implementing all the stages of contract management, from scoping and procurement, through to delivery.



The guide is aimed at social housing landlords, including arm’s length management organisations, tenant management organisations, local authorities and private landlords, plus contractors. It is essential reading for anyone involved in procuring or managing any type of contract, including maintenance team managers, asset managers and directors with responsibility for repairs and maintenance, procurement staff (where the provider has a procurement specialist or team) and contract administration staff within housing providers.



Maintenance remains the top priority for housing residents, with maintenance and improvement costs a significant part of a housing provider’s resources. How those resources are used and managed is crucial to business success, as well as delivering according to residents’ needs and the regulator’s priorities. With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the increased emphasis on building safety, now, more than ever, we need to develop robust and flexible ways of working.

Mathew Baxter, co-author and Group CEO of echelon said: “It’s been an honour to co-author this guide, setting out guidance on all aspects of contract management and procurement to both clients and their contractors. Our aim with this publication is to improve contractual and working relationships between the client and their service providers, equipping them with a toolkit to develop and manage contracts ‘end to end’.”

