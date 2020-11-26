Now more than ever, people are searching for products that offer a new level of clean in the fight against COVID-19 and Cert. which is manufactured in the UK by Hydrachem does exactly that! The powerful, simple-to-use detergent is combined with a disinfectant works in just 60 seconds to kill 99.9% of all microorganisms and germs on surfaces including the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. The same tablet as used across the NHS, Cert. is a revolutionary new product that not only offers hospital hygiene clean but it's also an eco-friendly option too.



Cert. is the first cleaner of its kind available in a handy tablet form that cleans in three easy steps: place a table in 500ml of water in a spray bottle, dissolve, spray. The active solution can then be sprayed onto household surfaces in bathrooms, kitchens and throughout the home, Cert. destroys 99.99% of all microorganisms and household germs. Cert. also complies with Public Health England’s guidelines on how to protect hard surfaces against COVID-19.**



Cleaning with Cert. not only creates a safe environment at home but it also helps the planet: the trigger spray bottles can be used again and again and the ingenious tablet-based application means that a standard pack of Cert. works out at just £1 per litre which is likely to be less than half of the cost of many comparable brand name products. The Cert. tablets are also easier to store than liquid and safer to handle.



Hydrachem has a 50 year history specialising in disinfection products available globally and supply organisations including WHO and UNICEF so avid cleaners can be assured that they are using the highest quality product delivering the best results. The range features different solutions, catering for all cleaning requirements including Cert. for Home: Surface Clean & Disinfectant Spray Bottle + Tablets (RRP GBP17.99) includes a Cert. 500ml refillable spray bottle 36 x Cert. Disinfectant & Detergent Tablets (making 36 x 500ml solution which is active for 48 hours).

There’s also a Cert. For Home: Complete Clean & Disinfectant Mop, Spray Bottle Tablets package starting at GBP 34.99 including 72 tablets, a refillable spray bottle and a Cert. Spray Mop with 500ml refillable bottle. Cert. Refills are also available starting at GBP12.99 for 36 x Tablets.



*Quote from Dr Shaun Heaphy, Leading Virologist.



**Public Health England are very clear about what can destroy COVID-19 outside of a healthcare setting. They say you should use: “a combined detergent disinfectant solution at a dilution of 1,000 parts per million available chlorine (ppm av.cl.).”

CERT has been evaluated for virus-inactivating properties against all enveloped viruses (a group to which SARS-Covid-2 belongs), under standard EN14476:2013 +A2:2019 and passed the test (inactivation ≥99.99%) at 1 min contact time. The strain used was modified vaccinia virus Ankara, surrogate of SARS-CoV-2 as stipulated under Appendix 3, Guidance on the BPR: Volume II Parts B+C Version 3.0 April 2018.

These are Cert’s own findings and are based on the diluted cost per litre of a basket of comparable brand name cleaning and disinfecting products at a selection of high street retailers.