Christmas 2020 may look a whole lot different for everyone this year and parents are looking for ways to make festivities as special as possible for little ones. While visiting Santa at a Grotto may not be the same experience as usual, if indeed they happen at all depending on Tiers, Santa’s Calling You will ensure that children can enjoy their own personalised live virtual Zoom call with Santa Claus.



Enjoying a real grotto experience at home, Santa’s Calling You deliver Lockdown-proof personalised video chats with Santa, Mrs Claus or the mischievous Elves live from the North Pole. All parents need to do is choose the date and time of their video chat to take part in this unique family experience creating memories children will cherish.



Each video call lasts 8-10 minutes and whether you choose to speak to the Big Man himself or your child wants to check in with the elves or Mrs Claus, each character is played by a professional actor dedicated to making the experience as authentic and magical as possible, creating believers of everyone. Find out if your child is on the nice list, give present requests and amaze your child as Santa reveals facts to show he’s always watching.



As well as video calls via Zoom, you can also book a special Story Time with Mrs Claus or Fun and Games with the Elves at any time to suit you with dates available right up until bedtime on Christmas Eve.



Visit www.santascallingyou.co.uk to check availability and book a LIVE 10 minute Video Chat Experience for just GBP24.99 throughout November and December. If you want to build the excitement in the lead up to Christmas Day, book a LIVE Santa Video Chat Experience during the week before Christmas for just GBP35.99 and a Christmas Eve LIVE Video Chat Experience for GBP39.99. You also have the option to order a recording of your video as a keepsake.



All the actors taking part are fully trained, DBS checked as well as being briefed to answer all the tricky questions children ask about Christmas. This year more than ever, all the characters will be on hand to reassure children that Santa can make his deliveries all over the world safely.



Schools can also book a LIVE video chat from Santa for their pupils to enjoy a 30 minute experience with prices available on request via the website. As well as story time with Mrs Claus or crafts with the Elves, schools can also book Santa himself who will read off the names of everyone on the class list and accompany the pupils in a festive sing-a-long.



From Friday 27th November to Monday 30th November, parents can take advantage of a 40% discount by booking a LIVE call from one of Santa’s ELVES taking a call booked from now until 18th December to the price of GBP11.99.



Visit: www.santascallingyou.co.uk for more details and to book an experience to help make your child’s 2020 Christmas special.



Ends.



For further information, please contact Lianne Bertelli at Bertelli Communications on 07739 023 756 or email: lianne@bertellicommunications.co.uk