There’s 25% off all courses for the whole of December with the discount code LAUNCH25

December 1st. sees the launch of this new online gardening school, designed to teach the principles of horticulture through a range of courses that are relevant and on-trend for today’s home gardeners.



Three courses go live on the 1st, the first of which is ‘Small Space, Big Harvest’, aimed at the growing band of home gardeners who want to grow their own produce within a limited space. ‘Bringing Wildlife & Nature into your Urban Garden’ is the second course on offer and covers one of the most pertinent concerns faced by gardeners at the moment - how to garden in a way that’s sympathetic to the environment. The third course is ‘4 Seasons of Colour in Your Garden’ which allows students to overcome the perennially tricky problem of achieving year-round colour in the garden.



The website will be adding a course a month, each geared towards helping new gardeners deal with common challenges. Courses tackle practical tasks from looking after a garden when time is short, to gardening on a shoestring and in a changing climate. Each course is built upon the latest information and techniques from the world of horticulture and is designed to take students on an in-depth and reflective journey into the world of gardens and their role as gardeners.



Gardencourses.com is an exciting collaboration between the London College of Garden Design and the Roots and All podcast. Director Sarah Wilson says “Gardencourses.com members want to garden for themselves and solve the challenges they have in a more individual way. Our courses are for those who garden for pleasure and recognise the impact that gardening can have on well-being, on wildlife and the environment.”



