Harvey Maria is delighted to announce that their Pattern by Dee Hardwicke LVT collection has been announced as the Gold Winner in the Smooths category of the National Flooring Innovation Awards 2020. The design was adapted from an original ceramic illustration and comes in four heritage colourways - Larkspur, Meadow Green, Warm Terracotta and Ashen.



The Awards recognise everything that is genuinely new,

exciting and innovative in the UK flooring industry. Since its launch, the awards scheme has gained immediate respect as a badge of honour to be associated with distinctive products, services and technologies. An independent panel of judges made up of independent

flooring industry leaders and commentators select the best in class after detailed research of submitted entries.



Mark Findlay, Harvey Maria’s Founder comments -"We are delighted to have won this prestigious award! The team at Harvey Maria are extremely passionate about designing and creating innovative patterned flooring, and this award celebrates that process. Indeed, the Pattern collection was inspired by the creativity and craftsmanship embodied by the Arts & Crafts movement at the turn of the twentieth century. Our good friend Dee Hardwicke designed the geometric flower motif, which is equally at home in the hallway of a Victorian townhouse, as in a contemporary apartment or country cottage, so these tiles are incredibly versatile.”



Harvey Maria has been creating unique luxury vinyl tiles for over 25 years. All designs are incredibly

durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish. All floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces alike. To order samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com

