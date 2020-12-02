New research has revealed the UK’s favourite Christmas driving songs, and a disparity across the generations could mean some tense car journeys when parents collect students from university during the 3rd – 9th December ‘student travel window’.



The study* by car finance broker CarFinance 247, revealed The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ is the most popular song to drive to at Christmas with a third of UK adults (30%) choosing this classic.



The Pogues were also the top choice for people aged 45-54 year old (40%). However, younger respondents (aged 18-34 years old) said Maria Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ was their number one choice (31%).



Louis Rix co-CEO of CarFinance 247, commented on the findings, “The drive home from university could well be the first car journey students have made in a while, so we hope they and their parents can put their musical differences aside to make it an enjoyable one.”



Regardless of age, it seems recent Christmas songs are to hardly anyone’s taste, with ‘Santa Tell Me’ by Ariana Grande the least popular choice for UK adults (5%).



Despite being the nation’s favourite Christmas driving song, we still haven’t quite learnt all the words, with ‘Fairytale of New York lyrics’ being googled 22,000 times a month on average.



The top 10 songs to drive to over the Christmas period:

1. Fairytale Of New York (Feat. Kirsty MacColl) - The Pogues, Kirsty MacColl (30%)

2. Driving Home for Christmas - Chris Rea (28%)

3. Last Christmas – Wham! (26%)

4. All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey (24%)

5. Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid (23%)

6. It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble (20%)

7. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (19%)

8. Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Steven (19%)

9. It's the Most Wonderful Time of The Year - Andy Williams (18%)

10. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! - Dean Martin (16%)



Louis Rix co-CEO of CarFinance 247, continues, “We are all looking forward to some Christmas cheer this year and there’s nothing like a sing-song to get you in the mood. While we were surprised ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ wasn’t the number one choice for car journeys, our research shows the classics still prevail.”



With a cold spell forecast across the UK, to help ensure the drive home for Christmas is as safe as it is festive, CarFinance 247 has created a winter car kit checklist.



*Survey of 2002 UK adults by Atomik – November 2020