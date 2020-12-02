Global talent acquisition and management firm, Alexander Mann Solutions, has acquired The Up Group in a move that will provide both organisations’ clients with a broad range of strategic digital leadership resourcing solutions.



The Up Group is Europe’s leading digital executive search, networking and advisory firm, with over a decade of experience in delivering digital leadership talent across all roles from Board level to functional management. Up works across the growth curve with VC/PE-backed firms through to listed corporates, as well as spanning pure-play digital companies and multichannel businesses undergoing significant digital transformation.



Through this acquisition, the combined expertise across both businesses will provide global recruitment solutions for digital and non-digital organisations looking to transform their leadership capability.



David Leigh, CEO of Alexander Mann Solutions commented on the acquisition:



“With all firms increasingly focusing on digital transformation, digital skillsets are now more in demand than ever. There is no organisation which helps deliver this agenda better than The Up Group. While we have admired Up for many years, and tracked its progress, we are now delighted to be able to combine forces. We share a similar vision to help transform the talent base of our clients. I look forward to Alexander Mann Solutions and Up leading the market in terms of solutions for digital talent anywhere in the world.”



CEO and Founder of The Up Group, Clare Johnston, added:

“Alongside the potential growth opportunities for The Up Group, by joining forces with Alexander Mann Solutions, of equal importance to me and the team was the cultural fit of the two organisations. Having spent time getting to know Alexander Mann Solutions, I can see that our values are very closely aligned. Both our businesses are built upon the principles of client-centricity, delivering outstanding work, building long-term relationships, being agile, responsive, collaborative and insightful. I am truly excited about the next chapter for both businesses.”



ENDS



Press contact:



Vickie Collinge

BlueSky PR

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

+441582 790705



About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organisations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being identified as a global leader in the 2020 NelsonHall NEAT Matrix and named a major contender in the Everest Group Contingent Workforce Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. We also made the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 list for the third consecutive year.

www.alexandermannsolutions.com