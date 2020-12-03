After such an extraordinary 2020, many of us have realised how important our homes are to health and happiness. Harvey Maria thinks that it has almost definitely had an effect on how people are decorating, which projects we will embark on next and what our homes are going to look like in 2021. These flooring trends have emerged over the last few months and reflect our increased need for comfort, warmth and tranquility...



Broken-plan Living Spaces

HM customers are creating unique spaces using rustic MSeries wood effects to border or complement a stylish pattern from The Design Series. This type of zoning and defining of areas is now known as Broken-plan living. This describes the clever use of a space which still retains the spacious feeling of being open-plan, but distinct zones are created by using different floor finishes, pattern, split-levels and semi-permanent partitions, such as bookcases and screens. This creates cosy nooks and also means that people can have their own space, especially with many of us working from home at the moment. You can create a stylish home-office corner, breakfast nook, pantry area or family play space.



Sustainable Parquet

We’re all starting to choose products and materials that improve our indoor air quality and reduce energy consumption, pollution and waste. Harvey Maria’s MSeries collection of authentic wood planks is recognised for its low impact on the environment both indoors and out. These hand-crafted designs with ultra-realistic wood grain emboss and a unique matt finish, means that they look and feel like real wood, but are massively practical and durable. The whole collection reflects the trend of adding organic, textured materials into our homes, but HM are really seeing growth in their Parquet designs. These shorter Parquet Oak planks laid in a Herringbone pattern are seriously stylish right now, especially in kitchens, and Harvey Maria predicts that these designs will continue to be a growing trend throughout 2021.



Warm Encaustic

A cool patterned floor has long been a classic design feature and will continue to be a key component in modern interior design, as we move into next year. Encaustic designs, inspired by mid-19th century ceramic tiles, have been very popular this year. Harvey Maria believes that rustic earth tones and terracottas provide homes with a casual warmth, and that these LVT designs will continue to follow paint trends and be seen in our homes more and more. Northmore Fired Terracotta perfectly encapsulates both features.



Harvey Maria has been creating unique luxury vinyl tiles for over 25 years. All designs are incredibly durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish. Their floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces alike. To order samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com

