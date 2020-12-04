All industrial companies are aware that their offerings must become more digital. But in many cases, they do not know how best to do this

How can industrial companies achieve solid growth in today's global markets? How do they compete with new low-cost suppliers? How can they successfully market digital innovations? Olaf Plötner, ESMT Professor of Strategic Management in Global B2B Markets, Bianca Schmitz, ESMT Program Director and founding member of the Hidden Champions Institute, and Johannes Habel, Professor at the Bauer School of Business at the University of Houston (USA) explore these questions in their publication "Solid Growth - Global Strategies for Industrial Champions". The publication is being released today, December 4, 2020.



In "Solid Growth", the authors examine global strategies for industrial champions in five chapters. In particular, three categories of supply in industrial markets are highlighted: Premium products, low-price products and complex digital solutions. Furthermore, opportunities for creating synergies between these three strategies are identified and the overarching question is addressed: How can the company of the future be organized?



"All industrial companies are aware that their offerings must become more digital. But in many cases, they do not know how best to do this," says Olaf Plötner. "In our publication, we take a look at the key challenges that companies face in implementing their strategies. We also discuss the extent to which current, global developments are influencing the solutions for global industrial companies.



Sunil Mathur, CEO and Managing Director of Siemens Ltd. in India, says about “Solid Growth”: “Digitization and the volatile dynamics of doing business globally have led technology-based industries to review their overall strategies. Solid Growth identifies the drivers of these and provides a wide range of practical illustrations, thus offering B2B managers indispensable insights on how to stay successful and build new competitive advantages.”



“Solid Growth is a comprehensive analysis of the major global trends in technology-driven industries,” also says Hermann Simon, author of the bestseller “Hidden Champions”. “Its results are based on extensive, well-founded research that is combined with the practical experience the authors have gained while working with global companies in all major business regions of the world.”



“Solid Growth” is available as of today, December 4, 2020, via ESMT’s Bringing Technology to Market Center (BTM). The five booklets can be downloaded free of charge as a PDF or e-book.



Further information: Plötner, O.; Habel, J.; Schmitz, B. (2020). Solid Growth. Global Strategies for Industrial Champions. BTM Center Series





