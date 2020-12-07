Determined to make the most of the festive season? Get inspired by these 9 fun virtual activities from drawnames.co.uk that you can do to celebrate Christmas together – from a distance!



1. Play games online

Board games and Christmas go hand in hand, but it’s hard playing a game socially distanced- so why not do it virtually? Just pick a time and play together on Board Game Arena. Just promise not to sulk if you lose!



2. Online festive pub quiz

Simply choose a quizmaster and decide on a subject. The quizmaster can make the questions beforehand or choose from pre-made quizzes via Kahoot so the host can participate too. Schedule a time, share the Kahoot code and have get cracking.



3. Netflix Party

Is it even Christmas, if you don’t binge watch Christmas movies? It’s not as much fun on your own, so you can do it remotely! With Teleparty (the new name for Netflix party) you need never watch Elf by yourself again.



4. Decorate your desk

If you are working from home, decorating your desk is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. It will certainly make video calls that bit more interesting to see who’s made the most effort.



5. Send goodie/ snack boxes

Christmas is all about sharing and celebrating together. So why not make a goodie box filled with the favourite snacks of your friends and families and surprise them by posting this to them.



6. Christmas jumper day

Grab your favourite Christmas jumper to make virtual celebrations more fun! Why not have a competition to find the ugliest Christmas jumper with the winner receiving a prize!



7. Virtual festive Bingo

Nothing beats a good old game of Bingo. It is also a game that is easy to play virtually. Think about some prizes for the winners, and get your eyes down, with a free virtual Bingo website such as My Free Bingo Cards.



8. Christmas Song Charades

You don’t have to wait until after the Christmas lunch to play festive charades. Simply agree on the rules and use Christmas as a theme! Anything festive goes, films, songs or books – the list is endless.



9. Secret Santa

Virtual or not, the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Secret Santa. With Drawnames.co.uk Secret Santa Generator you can easily set up a group and draw names. You have the option to enter your address and with the gift finder, it is easy to send the desired gift without leaving your house.



Then just pop on your Christmas jumper, grab your snacks, show off your decorated desk and watch each other unwrap their gifts via Facebook, Zoom or Skype, followed by a festive movie!





About Us

For more than 10 years, DrawNames has helped millions of people – companies, friends and families – organize their free online gift exchanges. The service allows groups to create a gift exchange for any occasion, drawing names without the hassle of a hat. The 100% touchless virtual gift exchange includes an Auto Name Generator or choice to hold a Live Name Drawing event, ability to create an online wish list, an auto Gift Generator/gift finder or the ability to exchange wish lists or find the perfect gift through anonymous questions. In 2020, the company introduced the option to send gifts via mail directly to recipients and hold virtual “Unwrap Live” events. Millions of people rely on DrawNames to simplify their Secret Santa gift exchange whether it be for Christmas, Hannukah, Eid al-Fitr (Secret Eid), marking the end of Ramadan, or Valentine’s Day.DrawNames.co.uk



For PR requests contact Hester Grainger

Hello@hudia.co.uk

www.hudia.co.uk

07985 406436