This year is going to be a stay-at-home Christmas for many but there’s no need to be bored watching repeats on the telly or to miss out on your favourite party tunes because Yamaha Music London is bringing the festive cheer with its affordable Hi-Fi and home cinema ranges.



Dramas, sport, movies, especially Christmas movies, are best experienced with surround sound - just as the director intended. But replicating the set-up of your local cinema is rarely practical; even if you can live with the wiring, it's still a challenge to add and position so many speakers.



MusicCast Surround - cutting edge wireless sound and virtual surround - simplifies audio for home cinema. Start with a MusicCast BAR soundbar and just add two MusicCast 20 speakers, or one or two MusicCast 50 speakers. No trailing audio cables, no fuss; just incredible immersive sound.



Thrilling Home Cinema Experience



The jaw-dropping Virtual:X technology from cinema legends DTS built-in means that you can experience a sense of height with sounds seemingly above and below you, as well as in front and behind. Ideal for watching Die Hard!



The Yamaha MusicCast Bar 40 brings a host of features including the exhilarating 3D surround sound of the BAR 40, Hi-Res Audio, built in music streaming services and MusiCast multi-room functionality.

This package allows you to sit back and enjoy thrilling sound as the filmakers intended. https://bit.ly/2Eev3Gk - from £449



A Great Last Minute Christmas Present For Dads Who Love Their Vinyl



Old Skool meets the Head Master! Game-changing wireless turntables, the Yamaha Vinyl 500 Turntables are a step into the future with a tribute to the past, combining the traditional turntable with the modern benefits of wireless streaming. Featuring Yamaha MusicCast speakers multi-room capabilities, to share the joy of your vinyl record collection in any room, with no cables. https://bit.ly/3iPd5Js price from £429



Get Your Groove On While Making The Gravy



Music can be all around this Christmas! The MusicCast 20 speaker, the perfect way to enjoy music without any hassle - able to be used as a standalone speaker, paired, or acting as surround speakers with a compatible MusicCast AV receiver or soundbar. Providing a wide stereo sound, great bass response, and with the ability to connect and stream wirelessly, the Music Cast 50 will fill any room with dynamic sound. https://bit.ly/3hipKEt - from £159



Visit yamahamusiclondon.com to discover more about the Hi-Fi systems and Home Cinema Ranges or pop into the flagship store on Wardour Street, just a couple of minutes walk from Oxford Street or Tottenham Court Road.



Order by 15 December to ensure Christmas delivery!



-ends-



FOR PRESS INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT PRESS@YAMAHMUSICLONDON.COM

OR CALL 07379688578