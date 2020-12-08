SAN MATEO, CA. - December 8, 2020 - Controlware today has announced that it has partnered with Aryaka, a leader in the Cloud-First WAN and SD-WAN space. With this partnership, Controlware expands its comprehensive solution portfolio into the SD-WAN market, with a managed services solution designed to give customers the flexibility they need for digital transformation initiatives.



Digitalization requires a modern WAN solution

Together with Aryaka, Controlware offers a reliable, secure, flexible and cost-effective solution for WAN infrastructures. Aryaka's fully managed SD-WAN combines a global private network, application optimization, multi-cloud connectivity, security and visibility in a single unified solution.



Many companies are facing new challenges as a result of digitization, which has been further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. More and more companies are shifting from on-premise to the cloud and remote - and this is having a dramatic impact on a company's WAN architecture. Existing WAN infrastructures based solely on MPLS technologies are not able to provide the speed and flexibility required today at a reasonable cost.



Controlware - voted by ChannelPartner and Computerwoche Magazine as the number 2 German systems integrator in 2020 - is significantly expanding its offering in the SD-WAN and managed services sector through its technology alliance with Aryaka.



"With Aryaka we have an experienced and highly successful partner at our side, with whom we can progress new opportunities in the future. The partnership gives us the opportunity to now offer SD-WAN as a managed service", explains Bernd Schwefing, Managing Director of Controlware.



Both companies have long-standing partnerships with leading security providers. Now, with this partnership, another added value for customers is an architecture that paves the way for SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) can be fully integrated and orchestrated via the same management platform.



“Controlware is one of the leading systems integrators and MSPs in Germany, so we are delighted to announce this partnership and extend our industry-leading Cloud-First WAN solution to our joint customers”, said Ian McEwan, Senior VP Sales and General Manager for Aryaka EMEA. “Aryaka’s pioneering managed SD-WAN solution, combined with Controlware’s 40 years of expertise in the market, allows us to deliver an exceptional managed service for a variety of deployment models, giving customers the flexibility they need to drive digital transformation initiatives and thrive in this new business world.”



"The importance of flexibility is particularly evident in the face of a pandemic like the one we are currently experiencing. Aryaka's solutions enable us to integrate remote workstations into an SD-WAN, optimize applications and provide carrier services such as internet access and provider management. In addition, we can provide our joint customers with bandwidth as needed as a pay-as-you-use model, without long-term obligations and rigid contracts," explains Rolf Bachmann, Head of Network Solutions at Controlware.



For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



About Controlware GmbH

Controlware GmbH, Dietzenbach, is one of the leading independent system integrators and managed service providers in Germany. Founded in 1980, the company develops, implements and operates sophisticated IT solutions for its customers' data center, enterprise and campus environments. The portfolio ranges from consulting and planning, installation and maintenance to the management, monitoring and operation of customer infrastructures through the company's own ISO 27001-certified Customer Service Center. The central business areas of Controlware are Network Solutions, Collaboration, Information Security, Application Delivery, Data Center & Cloud and IT Management. Controlware works closely with leading national and international manufacturers and has the highest level of certification with most of these partners. The company, which has around 840 employees, maintains a comprehensive sales and service network with 16 locations in DACH. In the promotion of young talents, Controlware cooperates with renowned German universities and continuously supervises about 50 trainees and students. The companies of the Controlware Group include Controlware GmbH, ExperTeach GmbH, Networkers AG and productware GmbH.



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



UK Media Contacts:



Elliot Harrison

Associate Director

Positive

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0649

M: +44 (0)7763 683 055

E: eharrison@positivemarketing.com



Ines Mitsou

Account Manager

Positive

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0640

M: +44 (0)770 38 84 664

E: imitsou@positivemarketing.com