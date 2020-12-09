December 2020: Bocan Couture is proud to support Women for Women International, a charity helping women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.



Since 1993, Women for Women International has reached nearly half a million of the most socially-excluded women survivors of war in Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kosovo, Nigeria, Rwanda and Iraq.



Bocan Couture is currently sponsoring Bembeleza from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Women for Women International’s 12-month holistic training programme, so she can transform their lives and inspire hope for the future.



Bocan Couture is a leading luxury loungewear fashion brand that launched to the UK earlier this year. It brings handmade designs to the discerning UK fashionista. Bocan is the brainchild of Ecem and Melike Bocan and launched in 2012.



Women for Women International’s year-long programme equips women to earn money, regain their confidence and actively participate in their communities. When a woman joins the programme, she comes together with 24 other women, forming a tight support group that helps to break the isolation caused by war and insecurity.



She learns a marketable job skill - such as tailoring, bread-making or poultry-keeping, as well as business training to turn her chosen skill into a stable income so she can support herself and her family. She can begin to save her money, and receives support to establish a savings group so she and other women in her community can make the most of their earnings.



She learns practical knowledge about her health, including reproductive health, stress management and the importance of good hygiene and nutrition so she can protect herself and her family from preventable disease.



She also learns about her rights on key issues like voting, access to land, divorce, custody of her children and domestic abuse. Once she learns her rights, she is empowered and equipped to stand up for them and can share her knowledge with others in her community.



With over forty brutal armed conflicts across the globe and unprecedented levels of violence against women, there’s never been a greater need for Women for Women International’s work to support women survivors of war.



Women for Women International

Join the Global Sisterhood



Watch and share the #SheInspiresMe film or sponsor a woman through the one-year programme for £22 per month and help change the world, one woman, at a time.



womenforwomen.org.uk, facebook.com/WomenforWomenUK, youtube.com/user/womenforwomenuk, @womenforwomenUK



ENDS



For further information, please contact bocan@igniyte.com