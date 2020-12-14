Selection opens up public-sector tender possibilities for long-term partner



DUBLIN, Ireland - December 14, 2020 - SonicWall today announced leading Irish partner Definitive Solutions’ selection as part of the country’s Office of Government Procurement (OGP) Framework. The framework allows organisations to forward tenders for public procurement. Operating as part of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, OGPs framework is designed to offer best-of-breed solutions to the Irish public sector.



In what is the latest exciting announcement in SonicWall’s expansion in Ireland, the framework’s selection of Definitive Solutions will ensure that public-sector bodies will have access to industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, including the recently announced next-gen NSa 2700 firewall and five new cost-effective TZ firewall options as well as associated services.



The selection now opens up the possibility of public bodies such as central government departments, entities in the Irish health sector, education and training boards, Local Government and the justice sector sourcing SonicWall’s security solutions and associated services from Definitive Solutions via the OGP Framework.



Tristan Bateup, SonicWall’s Country Manager for Ireland, said: “The OGP Framework is the pinnacle for vendors and resellers in Ireland looking to extend their solutions to the public sector, so Definitive Solutions’ achievement should not be understated. This achievement is the culmination of 15 years of close partnership, that has seen Definitive become a leading MSP in the Irish market, and is testament to the exceptional work SonicWall and Definitive have been doing to secure organisations.”



100% Irish-owned, Definitive Solutions, the only SonicWall SecureFirst Platinum partner in Ireland, started out as a traditional MSP, providing IT support and consultancy services to many clients. In recent years, this has evolved into managing and supporting networking, cloud and security solutions. The OGP Framework selection is the next step in this evolution.



“The shift to remote work has not been isolated to enterprises,” said Peter Meade, Managing Director at Definitive Solutions. “Public sector bodies, including universities and central government departments, have seen their operational model change overnight. The shift to boundless architectures requires a modernised, agile approach to cybersecurity, and we are delighted to be able to further our public-sector initiatives through the framework, ensuring these bodies have the solutions they need to adapt to a changed cybersecurity landscape”.



SonicWall’s partnership with Definitive Solutions has been ongoing for 15 years, with the partnership developing interchangeably to meet the changing needs of the modern organisation. In 2020, SonicWall and Definitive Solutions are the technical lead for a very significant project, partnering with the North Dublin Regional Drug and Alcohol taskforce to provide security expertise for a pilot project designed to deliver a mental health and wellbeing intervention to secondary school students in the area.



SonicWall is a 100% channel-focused company with over 20,000 global partners. Partners including Definitive Solutions have the benefit of participating in the award-winning SecureFirst partner program and SonicWall University, designed to both educate partners and help them meet the security needs of their customers. With innovation as well as disruption accelerating across EMEA, it is more important than ever that extensive partner communities fully leverage the wide breadth of solutions businesses offer, to meet the needs of the remote workforce.



About Definitive Solutions

Definitive Solutions is a well-established, 100% Irish owned IT managed service provider working with both national and international clients. With a very strong focus on IT security, they are experts in delivering SonicWall and Microsoft solutions. With over 21 years’ experience, their security solutions include consultancy and support to companies in a variety of verticals including Government, Education, Not for Profit and Pharma. Definitive Solutions is a respected technology company within the industry, and this reputation has been built on forming strong and lasting relationships with clients. For more information visit www.definitive.ie or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.



About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



