Access Intelligence PLC, an AIM-listed SaaS innovator in marketing and communications intelligence and reputation management, has appointed Phillip Palmer as Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning and Michelle Goodall as Chief Marketing Officer for the Group.



Both strategic hires are part of Access Intelligence’s growth plans after a strong performance in 2020.



The roles sit within Access Intelligence’s senior leadership team and both will work across all the Group’s brands: Vuelio, a leading media intelligence platform with monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools, Pulsar, an advanced social listening and audience intelligence platform and ResponseSource, the network that connects media and influencers to the resources they need.



Palmer joins from behavioural planning agency Total Media where he was head of research and insight. He developed a behavioural insight unit, working with clients including TikTok, BBC, ITV, Slack, Financial Times, Investec, Lenovo and their agencies. Pulsar formed an integral part of Total Media’s behavioural intelligence technology stack.



Michelle Goodall joins from SaaS community and messaging platform Guild, where she was Head of Marketing. Prior to that she was a consultant with clients including LOCOG (London 2012), Viacom, Direct Line and V&A.



Like Palmer, Goodall also brings agency experience. As head of digital at consumer PR agency Lexis, she worked with clients including Coca Cola, Diageo, Unilever, Domino’s and Barclays. She also led development of an innovative online media and social media intelligence service for clients in the early 2000s.



Joanna Arnold, CEO of Access Intelligence, said: “We are delighted that Michelle and Phill have joined the team. They bring a wealth of experience in helping organisations with data, strategy, marketing communications, digital marketing, media intelligence and research.



“This combination brings an understanding of the complex ecosystem between organisations, brands, consumers, audiences, and other stakeholders we help with our brand portfolio.



“Their complementary areas of strategic expertise will ensure we continue our growth by building technology and services to help clients improve their marketing and communications through intelligence, easing the flow of information between all stakeholders.”



About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence PLC develops high quality SaaS products that address the fundamental business needs of the media, PR, marketing and communications industries. Listed on AIM, the technology of its portfolio companies is used by more than 3,500 global organisations every day, from blue-chip enterprises and communications agencies to public sector organisations and not-for-profits. In the fast-changing world of communications, Access Intelligence is a first-mover, committed to constantly investing in new services, products and people to keep clients ahead of change.