With nearly 12 million names drawn already this festive season, Drawnames.co.uk the virtual Secret Santa name generator, ensures that you never receive an unwanted gift again. Using the Secret Santa auto gift finder, you can find the perfect present in the right price group for any colleague and even add your favourites to your own wish list.



Usually when you think of Secret Santa presents you think of novelty gifts everything from beard baubles to personalised socks. So this year’s top three most popular presents on people’s wish lists may surprise you. Over 22,000 people have added chunky knit blanket to their wish list, followed by over 19,000 wishing for Lindor chocolate truffles and over 17,000 adding a calm and quiet Yankee scented candle list.



This shows that if people get to choose themselves, they don’t want a novelty gift this year; preferring something which is more thoughtful and caring. Chocolates and candles feature heavily, but not everyone wants a comforting gift. 13,900 people added Cards Against Humanity jokes to their wish list.



After a challenging year for everyone, this Christmas is a time to relax. Candles, blankets, and chocolates are the perfect way to unwind. It’s great to see that Cards Against Humanity appears on a lot of wish lists, showing that some people still love the tradition of a novelty gift for the Secret Santa gift exchange! The beauty of Drawnames.co.uk is that it’s all done for you at the click of a button, the present is even sent directly to your colleague. The “Unwrap Live” events is the perfect virtual office party option to get everyone in the mood, ensuring everyone feels festive, even if it’s socially distanced.





-ends-

Notes to editor:



How it Works

• Launching a Secret Santa group is easy, safe, secure and free.

• Groups can be set up within minutes and people can join quickly and create a wish list without an account or login.

• Each member will receive an email directing them to their drawn name. A Live Name Drawing event can also be held virtually.

• DrawNames allows Secret Santa group members to ask anonymous questions of their recipient in order to find the best present – put some fun into it!

• No more in-store shopping searching for hours for a gift. Participants can use the DrawNames’ auto gift finder, which includes a variety of price points.



About Us

For more than 10 years, DrawNames has helped millions of people – companies, friends and families – organize their free online gift exchanges. The service allows groups to create a gift exchange for any occasion, drawing names without the hassle of a hat. The 100% touchless virtual gift exchange includes an Auto Name Generator or choice to hold a Live Name Drawing event, ability to create an online wish list, an auto Gift Generator/gift finder or the ability to exchange wish lists or find the perfect gift through anonymous questions. In 2020, the company introduced the option to send gifts via mail directly to recipients and hold virtual “Unwrap Live” events. Millions of people rely on DrawNames to simplify their Secret Santa gift exchange whether it be for Christmas, Hannukah, Eid al-Fitr (Secret Eid), marking the end of Ramadan, or Valentine’s Day. DrawNames.co.uk



For PR requests contact Hester Grainger

www.hudia.co.uk

hello@hudia.co.uk

07985 406436