A number of industry experts will explore the future of payments, compliance, security, and customer experience within the contact centre

- 24 February 2021- 07:00 PT|10:00 EST|15:00 GMT -



PCI Pal®, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has announced it is hosting a virtual conference that invites attendees from around the globe to discuss and learn about the future of payment security and customer experience.



The "Payments: The Future of Security and CX" virtual conference, which takes place on 24th February 2021, is designed to provide insights, best practice and guidance to organisations that handle sensitive customer data in their contact centres.



A number of industry experts will explore the future of payments, compliance, security, and customer experience within the contact centre and wider business communications environments.



Speakers include Neira Jones, who is internationally renowned across the payments, fintech, and cyber security industries having held senior positions at Barclaycard. She will be joined by Ciske van Oosten, Head of Global Business Intelligence and Lead Author of Verizon’s 2020 Payment Security Report, in addition to James Barham, CEO and Geoff Forsyth, CISO of PCI Pal.



More confirmed partners and speakers will be announced in January 2021.



Jane Goodayle, SVP Global Marketing, PCI Pal said, “We are passionate about payment security, safeguarding organisations’ reputations, and building consumer trust. This event is therefore a great opportunity for us all to discuss upcoming trends in the market, share best practice, showcase innovative solutions, and provide insights into the future of payment security, compliance and CX in 2021 and beyond.”



To register for PCI Pal’s free "Payments: The Future of Security and CX" virtual conference, visit: https://www.pcipal.com/us/knowledge-centre/events/payments-t....



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on LinkedIn.



