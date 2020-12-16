Are you tired, anxious, worried or overwhelmed? Finding it difficult to deal with the impact of Coronavirus on your life? Fearful of the future or perhaps just wanting to feel more relaxed, fitter or be successful?



This could be the right time to get your mind and life back into balance.



Ailsa Frank's mindful living app called Feel Amazing is exactly what you need to help you sleep well, worry less, achieve more and break habits.



In a stressful world let your worries float away in these beautifully worded recordings related to hypnotherapy, meditation and mindfulness. 4 Free titles Stop worrying, Good night's sleep, Release daily stress and Fit and well with a selection of easy-to-listen-to calm music to help you switch off.



Or purchase a Membership to access all 45 titles at www.ailsafrank.com from £35 for 3 months to £120 for one year. Individual titles from £9.99 to £14.99

Listen in the Feel Amazing app at Apple App Store or Google Play for Android phones. Click here to get the app.



Make deep and lasting changes, begin listening and see changes within days.



Perhaps you have felt mental fatigue, the pressure of working from home, financial hardship, coping with redundancy, job insecurity, health worries, managing the anxiety of children, suffering from boredom, or loneliness or an increase in alcohol consumption.

Renowned self-help author and hypnotherapist Ailsa Frank guides you through the changes with her detailed content-rich hypnotherapy system combined with highly effective techniques so you can make relevant, fast and long-lasting improvements.



Mental Health

Remember mental health starts with stress, anxiety, worries, work and family pressures, which can cause excess drinking, a lack of sleep and low self-esteem. There is evidence that self-reported mental health and wellbeing has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Psychological distress appeared to peak in April 2020. There is evidence of some recovery since April, but not yet to pre-pandemic levels according to gov.uk

Employee benefits provider Perk Box's recent survey revealed in 2020, of British adults in employment – a staggering 79% commonly experience work-related stress. This is 20% higher than the 2018's findings



This ‘feel amazing’ app provides you with everyday solutions to reset your mind, relationships and life. Be off-screen, close your eyes, relax and listen.



App features include:

*Change the backing music to suit your mood *Short tracks to fit into your busy schedule *Enjoy Ailsa's soothing voice *Positive phrases *Easy to use *Design simplicity *Uplifting happy colours *Playlist feature *Child lock facility



Benefits of listening:

* Support mind wellbeing *Break bad habits *Boost fitness *Get life back on track

*Learn to relax *Release self-doubting *Improve relationships *Be more successful

*Sleep well *Boost confidence *Boost productivity *Improve time management *Reduce absence *Create a healthier lifestyle *Enjoy work more



It's great to get the whole family listening to help create a harmonious household.



Choose from the various categories:

Sleep & Relaxation, Habit breaker, Boost Confidence, Relationships and Love, Stress-Free Worry Less, Slimmer Fitter, Motivation and Success, Women's Wellbeing, Relaxation for Children, Teens and Calming Music...



Other titles include;

Build confidence and self-esteem, Take control of alcohol, Drop a dress size, Deep relaxation, Increase your wealth, Fit and Well, De-stress your life, Stop smoking, Stop Taking Cocaine, Let go of health worries, Easy Menopause, Enjoyable birth, Let go of stress for teens, Inner calm for Children, Study motivation and more...



Testimonials

"Love the colours! It's a rainy day and when I opened the app it made me feel so happy. It is so easy to navigate, the easiest and best app I have ever used."



"Fantastic app, lots of useful tools to aid relaxation, stress relief and letting go of worries. Just what we need at times like this. Definitely recommend downloading and giving it a try. Music selection is lovely, very relaxing."



"Great product, feel calm and sleeping better."



"Easy to use, quality self-hypnosis recordings."



Ends

Notes to Editors

Hypnosis works by clearing the unhealthy clutter in the subconscious mind allowing the listener to form beneficial habits so that they can manage their life making the right decisions with confidence. What is the difference between meditation and hypnotherapy? Meditation stills the mind whilst hypnotherapy makes actual direct change by reprogramming the subconscious mind on a deeper level.



About Ailsa Frank

Ailsa Frank is a British hypnotherapist, self-help Hay House Author and motivational speaker with a compassionate yet no-nonsense approach. Through workshops, talks, one-to-one therapy, her range of hypnosis downloads and book Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing, she has already helped thousands of people to identify what they need to change in order to improve their lives. She works with an array of topics including work stress, relationships, alcohol/addictions, fears, sleep, sales motivation, business success, confidence building, children and teens and emotional issues. She is also well-known for her Take control of alcohol hypnotherapy reduction system.



Before training to become a qualified hypnotherapist, Ailsa Frank worked as a food stylist and recipe writer for eighteen years. Her journey into hypnotherapy came as a direct result of being so impressed by the effectiveness of its power to radically help people create the life they aspire to and help them to look ahead with confidence. Ailsa's own life fell apart during a divorce in 2002 when she lost custody of her 10-year-old daughter. She retrained as a hypnotherapist allowing her to now help other people build a positive life.



Ailsa is a long-standing registered member of the National Guild of Hypnotists USA, General Hypnotherapy Register, UK and an Associate Member of the Royal Society of Medicine.



Ailsa’s work has been featured in numerous articles in the British press including Telegraph, Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun, Marie Claire, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Bella, Top Santé. She has also written articles for publications such as the Mail on Sunday YOU Magazine, Kindred Spirit, Spirit and Destiny, Healthy Food Guide, and Health Magazine.



Please provide a link to the Website www.ailsafrank.com if you use quotes or content from this Press Release.



For further information, samples, images, interviews or expert advice, please contact Lynn, PA to Ailsa Frank at ailsa@ailsafrank.com +44 (0)1276 683123 / +44 (0) 7962963113 or Suzanne at Suzanne Howe PR Communications on info@suzannehowe.com