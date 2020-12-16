The new Secure Payments podcast channel provides easy-to-digest advice, guidance and interesting discussions on a range of issues

PCI Pal, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has today launched a brand new podcast channel, Secure Payments, which provides useful insights, fireside discussions and knowledge sharing on payment security and compliance.



Today PCI Pal releases two podcast episodes, one focusing on ‘Compliance in the Cloud’ with PCI Pal’s CISO, Geoff Forsyth, and another talking to Civica’s Phil Painting on ‘Compliance Challenges within the Public Sector’. Jane Goodayle, PCI Pal’s SVP Global Marketing is hosting each episode.



Contact centre, payment security and compliance professionals are encouraged to subscribe to PCI Pal’s Secure Payments podcast channel to receive monthly episodes.



Comments Jane Goodayle; “The new Secure Payments podcast channel provides easy-to-digest advice, guidance and interesting discussions on a range of issues relating to payment security, compliance and customer experience.



"Our monthly schedule will look at different industries, territories and we are very open to receiving ideas for future editions or suggestions of guest speakers.”



To subscribe to the Secure Payments channel, visit: https://securepayments.castos.com/.



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.



