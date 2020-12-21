Rapid Antigen Saliva Test: Mail Order Kit administered at home by a healthcare professional



The Private Harley Street Clinic (PHSC), has launched Rapid Antigen Saliva Testing available as a Mail Order Kit. Responding to massive demand from concerned families and the desire to ensure that everyone in the family is Covid-19 safe over the Christmas period, the Mail Order Kit must be administered by a medical professional and transforms the home setting into a clinical testing environment.



Dr Mark Ali, Medical Director of the Private Harley Street Clinic, and a Cardiothoracic Surgeon of 30 years’ experience. "The concerns of people around safety this Christmas are valid. There is nothing more important than ensuring the safety of your entire family over the Christmas period. As we come together with relatives of all ages to celebrate Christmas people should know that it does not have to be a game of chance. We have the technology now available to test all family members before they enter the home to ascertain their Covid-19 status right there and then. This knowledge empowers families to take responsible action and appropriate precautions to create a Covid-19 free environment. No one wants to put elderly relatives at risk.”



COVID-19 RAPID ANTIGEN TEST (25 TESTS): MAIL ORDER (MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL REQUIRED)

• Delivered to you

• Packs of 25

• Medical Professional required to administer (Your own medical professional or sourced by PHSC please email info@privateharleystreetclinic.com )

• Results in 15 minutes

• Minimum sensitivity of 97.3%, Specificity of 99.0%

Price: £325 + £15 delivery



What is it?

This is a Rapid Antigen (Current Infection Status) Test using a sputum sample (saliva). It comes in a box of 25. The result is available in 15 minutes. The test is CE marked and has been submitted to MHRA for approval.

Accessible, portable and scalable option for COVID-19 testing.



May also be useful for supporting public health strategies, such as contact tracing and large-scale testing of people suspected of having an active infection.



Please note this test is to be used by trained medical professionals only. Please input your qualifications in the notes section when ordering for verification. If you require a medical professional. This test is not suitable for international travel testing requirements so please book the RT-PCR test if you require this.





Xmas Family Testing solutions are available from https://privateharleystreetclinic.com/products/covid-19-rapi... . The test can be repeated as many times over the Christmas period as necessary as we know that the virus incubates and replicates during the first five days of infection.



Detailed guidance for families around testing for Covid-19 can be found at https://privateharleystreetclinic.com.



Dr Mark Ali founded the Private Harley Street Clinic in 2009 because he recognised that though he was a cardiothoracic surgeon emerging technology would make it possible to develop bespoke, pre-emptive medical solutions to protect and enhance the lives of his patients. The flagship services is the LifeRisk Assessment, which is the most advanced evaluation of the major threats to health and well-being available anywhere in the world, and our Platinum Service which offers our patients immediate, 24/7 electronic access to our acclaimed list of specialist practitioners.

Dr Ali has a degree in Immunology and Molecular Biology which enables him to distil and critique the very best solutions in the COVID-19 era. Dr. Ali continues to be the clinic’s Responsible Officer, overseeing clinical governance and clinical excellence. https://privateharleystreetclinic.com