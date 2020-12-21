Emerging talent in Information Technology functions are less concerned with flexible working opportunities than their more experienced counterparts. That’s according to global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global.



In an analysis of the employee value propositions that are important to different levels of experienced professionals across the IT function, Guidant identified that just 33% of those with less than five years’ experience prioritised flexible working. In comparison, 44% of those that have worked in the industry for over 20 years sought flexible employment, indicating that despite claims that emerging generations more actively seek flexibility, in IT more experienced professional value this option more.



The insight also highlighted that more experienced IT professionals are more likely to seek challenging work compared to their less experienced peers. 45% of those that have been working in the field for over 20 years prioritise challenging work when considering new employment opportunities, compared to just 38% of those with less than five years’ experience in IT.



Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global commented on the analysis:



“The idea that emerging generations are more likely to seek flexible working options has long been accepted by employers, but our insight suggests that within the IT function in particular, it is the more experienced individuals that prioritise this element of an employer value proposition. This is perhaps indicative of the large numbers of contingent workers that operate in this specialism.



“However, for employers seeking to engage highly experienced IT experts, it’s important that your employer value proposition is not only aligned with what your target audience truly desires, but perhaps more crucially, is tailored to generations and various demographics. For businesses aiming to truly compete for the best talent, it’s vital that assumptions around the wants of various talent groups aren’t made. As our insight shows, there can often be sector specific variances that need to be fed into talent engagement strategies.”







