Also Announces Successful Completion of SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type 2 Audit



San Mateo, CA. – December 21, 2020 – Aryaka Networks, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN solutions, today announced it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) by independent, third-party auditor A-lign.



ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).



ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an ISMS within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.



“Aryaka takes threats to the availability, integrity and confidentiality of our clients' information seriously,” said Edward Frye, Chief Information Security Officer at Aryaka. “As such, Aryaka is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.”



A-lign found Aryaka to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-lign is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Aryaka has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.



Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Aryaka’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The scope of the company’s ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification covers the information security management system (ISMS) supporting the services provided by Aryaka and related support services from its locations in San Mateo, Bangalore, and service locations within the Aryaka Points of Presence (POPs).



Aryaka today also announced the company has successfully completed its 2020 Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements 18 (SSAE 18) System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. Aryaka has previously maintained SOC2 Type 2 under SSAE 16 standard.



SOC 2 examinations were designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assist organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. Testing is based on the defined principles and criteria published by the AICPA and is performed by experienced assessors. Reports must cover the common criteria of Security but can also cover additional Trust Service Criteria such as Availability, Security, and Confidentiality.



