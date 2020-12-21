John Bell & Croyden – London’s luxury pharmacy and holders of the Royal Warrant – has united with fellow royal skincare brand Molton Brown, who for nearly 50 years have presented a unique blend of luxury beauty and conscious care.



Established in the heart of Central London, Molton Brown have built a reputation as London’s fragrance experts since 1971. The brand has grown from small-scale artisans into an international luxury brand, and is today celebrated as an enduring icon of uniquely British style.



Molton Brown marry their expertise with creative originality, producing iconic, award-winning fragrances, bath and shower gels, home and hand care luxuries – all expertly blended from their manufacturing site in England.



Enduring quality has earnt their status as a British household name, and today Molton Brown is proud to hold the Royal Warrant – a treasured mark of recognition which fellow royal flagship John Bell & Croyden says makes their upcoming in-store launch all the more exciting.



Alexander Johnston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden, said: “John Bell & Croyden is absolutely delighted to announce the launch of Molton Brown. As an iconic British luxury brand that gloriously holds a Royal Warrant, they are a perfect reflection of our longstanding heritage, and we are pleased to be ending the year by introducing their unique collection of signature fragrances and beauty luxuries, loved the world over.”



Since its inception, Molton Brown has been famed for its innovative and memorable scents. Each fragrance creation is inspired by the wonders of exploratory travel and composed from the world’s finest ingredients.



Launched as one of Britain’s first luxury hand washes, ‘Bubbling Orange Grove’ – as it was then known –became recognised for its unforgettable citrus fragrance. Now known as the beloved Orange & Bergamot, the original collection from Molton Brown remains a bestseller.



The zesty fragrance uses all parts of the Seville orange tree including petitgrain, orange oil and neroli from the hand-gathered blossoms. Recognised for its pioneering nature and unforgettable scent, it was chosen for the guest suites of some of the most distinguished hotels in London.



Another cult classic is the award-winning Re-charge Black Pepper collection. Created by master perfumer Jacques Chabert, the fragrance bridges citrus and woody aromas. It provides a unique blend of aromatic citrus bergamot with the olfactive signature of myrtle pepper, adding a rich dimension with earthy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.



Steve Clark, Retail Director, comments: “Inspired by our progressive home, London, Molton Brown works side-by-side with our eclectic set of perfumers to empower long-lasting, distinctive fragrances made to be loved, not liked. Our luxury beauty collection is made by individuals for individuals. While proudly made in England, each fragrance combines ingredients that provide complex aromas and indulgent moments of escapism. Sourcing only the best ingredients in unrivalled concentrations, our quality has awarded us with a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty the Queen. We are delighted to be launching our unique collection at John Bell & Croyden, an inspiring brand and hallmark of British luxury.”



With sustainability at the heart of their heritage, Molton Brown is renowned for its cruelty-free approach and as a champion of refillable beauty. The upscale brand offers a wide range of high-quality beauty products, including bath and shower gels, hand washes, hair care products, with a focus on bold fragrances and stylish packaging.



The luxury range is available for purchase from John Bell & Croyden in store and online.



