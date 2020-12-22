Helping celebrate the 70th birthday of BBC Radio 4's The Archers, new podcast from comedy writer-performer Lucy Freeman and actress and impressionist Harriet Carmichael “Ambridge on the Couch” takes an in-depth look at the psyche of the residents of Britain’s best loved village, the home of BBC Radio 4’s The Archers.



The podcast coincides with the 70th birthday of this extraordinary soap, and allows listeners to eavesdrop on the innermost thoughts of the characters as they visit Ambridge’s resident therapist, along with a round-up of the week's events and interviews with celebrity fans, cast members and hardcore Archers obsessives.



Harriet and Lucy are both lifelong fans of The Archers. Harriet has been a voice artist for many years and has voiced hundreds of animations as well as performing on ITV's Newzoids and Lucy is a writer for the BBC and has performed alongside the Archers cast at events.



Ambridge on the Couch is available on iTunes, Spotify and all good podcatchers.