John Bell & Croyden are now offering a 15-minute point-of-care coronavirus testing service for just GBP49.



John Bell & Croyden – the renowned pharmacy emporium in London’s Harley Street Medical Area – has announced their Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test will now be just GBP49 in response to London entering Tier 4.



James Gray, Healthcare Services Manager at John Bell & Croyden, said: “Following the government announcement that London will be in highest risk Tier, we felt we needed to offer an affordable and rapid test to give peace of mind to our community.

Our pharmacy operates under COVID-safe regulations, enabling us to remain open and continue to offer crucial services to our customers”



John Bell & Croyden – who have held the Royal Warrant since 1909 and been pharmacists to Her Majesty the Queen for almost 60 years – has seen over 1000 patients seeking a covid-19 test in the last 2 months.



The 15-minute antigen test will cost GBP49 and will be available in-store 7 days a week. Customers will be able to book online at johnbellcroyden.co.uk or get walk-in appointments.



For more information visit: https://johnbellcroyden.co.uk





Established in 1798 and pharmacists to Her Majesty The Queen since 1958, John Bell & Croyden’s Wigmore Street store has introduced hundreds of globally sourced wellbeing and beauty products to the UK market over the last 220 years.

Passionate about putting HEALTHCARE and WELLBEING first and with over 12,000 products and accompanying advice services, the beautifully designed destination store offers world class holistic services as well as a curated selection, all handpicked from the best products across health and beauty worldwide. London’s Luxury Pharmacy is unlike no other in the world and has been dubbed the ‘best kept secret’ amongst celebrities. It is known for being the first retailer to bring many exclusive ranges and cult products to the UK.