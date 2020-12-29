on sale with a 25% discount until midnight on 31 December

At gardencourses.com we’ve been catching up with our members and experts to see what’s happening in the garden world right now. What are our members looking for help with and how will people use their gardens in 2021?



Time out gardens



Many of us are working from home and will pop into the garden for some time out during lunch and quick breaks away from our screens. Going outside can top up our Vitamin D levels which doctors are concerned we may be low on following lockdowns and increased amounts of time at home. Gardens can play an important role in keeping us healthy.



Gardens of fascination



Gardens that are high in biodiversity can offer more opportunities for ‘soft fascination’. Soft fascination is the term psychologists use to describe the process of switching off and becoming engrossed in our surroundings, which can lower stress. Our experts recommend planting a wide range of plants, thus creating more opportunities to engage with the garden and with the visiting wildlife.



Gardens to produce basic, staple food crops



Sometimes we grow our own food in case of disruption to the supply of our favourite fruit and veg or to cut down on our food bills. Growing basic staples even in small gardens, such as herb and salad leaf crops and quick and easy crops like spring onions, tomatoes and leafy greens can help reduce food costs. But more of us are growing our own crops because we know where our food is coming from, we can have these basics on hand without having to go shopping and it cuts down on packaging and food miles. It’s good fun too!



Growing a garden from scratch



With more people turning to gardening for the first time with limited budgets this could be the year we create a garden from seeds and cuttings. The satisfaction of growing our own trees, shrubs and perennials from scratch and watching our plants develop and mature is coming back, in a big way.



Slow gardening



The movement to grow our own garden from simple beginnings, whether it’s for food or flowers, ties in with a connection to nature that engages us with the seasons. We’re slowing down and observing the rhythm of the seasons as we watch our gardens grow.



Gardens for fun



Our gardens are our own canvas where we can express our individuality; through the use of striking colour themes, creating home-made pieces of art, craft and DIY construction projects, garden areas for children, pet play areas etc. Every season brings a new opportunity and whatever we choose to do it benefits our health and humour as well as that of our families and wildlife.



Front gardening



Not everyone has a garden but everyone can benefit from each other’s front gardens. Gardeners are finding new uses for their front gardens to raise everyone’s spirits with wildlife meadows, new tree planting, plant swaps at the gate and growing veg together. Whatever we decide to do in our front gardens we can all share this with our families and our neighbourhood.





