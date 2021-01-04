Kieran Perry is a UK Sales Expert and the author of The Sales Fix Formula, a step-by-step practical guide to sales and successful selling, for start-ups, modern day entrepreneurs, business owners and sales professionals.



This new paperback book can help you to achieve more sales, manage customers more successfully and grow your business in the right direction.



The Sales Fix Formula breaks down the sales process into 10 easy to understand elements. Anyone can sell, you just need to have the right formula. Kieran the sales expert helps you understand what your customers think, want, and need.



Kieran works Worldwide with entrepreneurs, business owners and SME’s, sharing his expert sales knowledge.



• Kieran the author of this new sales business book said. “The reader is given a range of clever sales insights, and sales strategies together with my 25 years of top selling tips and my 50 ways to promote a business in 2021 - all in one book.”



Book Content:

a. Introduction to the Sales Fix Formula

1. What makes a good salesperson?

2. Defining and targeting the right customer

3. How to create a profitable sales funnel

4. Understanding what the customer values

5. Improving your offering

6. Building trust and integrity

7. Improving customer contact

8. Building customer relationships

9. Pricing and offers

10. Negotiation & making the sale happen



Also included in this book is an exclusive link to a range of free sales audio downloads and a range of motivation and guidance throughout.



ISBN: 978-1-5272-7955-1 Printed in English Language.



• The Book is now being featured and sold at Waterstones, Amazon, and other retailers and available direct from the authors website https://www.kieranperry.com/new-book



"The ultimate guide to selling, Kieran's insights and years of sales experience and top tips are excellent - the sales fix formula has all the sales help you will ever need in one place thanks" Mike Newton -Tech Start-up.





