For the eleventh year in a row, 34SP.com are bringing back their January domain name sale. The 2021 sale has a new twist, focusing specifically on the UK family of domain names: uk, co.uk, org.uk, me.uk. While supplies last, all of these domain names are available for just £1.00. The £1.00 price is for for the first year of new UK domain name registrations and includes VAT.



“January is the month where people decide to start fresh and we see a huge explosion of new websites going online”, says Business Development Director Stuart Melling. “That's why we've always offered our best domain name pricing in January - to help people get online for the best possible price, especially at a time of year when wallets are stretched. We're excited to help budgets go even further this year, as every domain name comes with a free website builder. For just a pound, people can secure a brand new UK domain name, and have a website online for a whole year.”



The 34SP.com website builder relies on the world class Weebly website building tool - a simple point and click website builder that makes launching a website painless for all levels of experience. All domain names registered through 34SP.com come with a free one page version of the site building tool.



For more information on the January domain name sale, plus terms and conditions, please see:

https://www.34sp.com/blog/uk-domain-names-for-just-1/



For more information on the Weebly website building tool, please see:

https://www.34sp.com/website-builder



About: 34SP.com are a Manchester based web hosting company founded in 2000. The company specialises in WordPress web hosting. With more than twenty years of experience under their belts, they remain an independently owned and operated business, renowned for their industry leading technical support. The business also offers domain name registration services with a choice of more than 200 different domain names to choose from. 34SP.com is committed to open, ethical, and sustainable business practices.