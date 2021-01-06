Adapt, survive, repeat…



Where there’s will - and Wifi - there’s a way. The Cockpit Theatre in London’s Marylebone has been active throughout 2020 and will keep on keeping on through this third national lockdown. Shows are currently being live-streamed from the venue and/or available on demand.



All other events, talks, free content, community programmes, filming and broadcast activities continue online, while the building remains open as a professional facility and educational/training space.



The Cockpit is committed to keeping spirits raised and the arts alive. Here are

some of the events happening in January to help you move your feet (albeit around the kitchen), warm your heart and tickle your funny bones:



Jan 24th 7:30pm

A Nossa Bossa - Our Rhythm

An intimate evening with beloved Bossa Nova and Samba songs, performed by Brazilian singer Marcio da Silva and guitarist Guillermo Hill, performing and streaming live from the round in The Cockpit.



Jan 25th 8:00pm

Jazz in the Round

Josephine Davies Trio: How Can We Wake? Album Launch.

Winner of the 2019 Parliamentary Award ‘Jazz Instrumentalist of the year’, Josephine Davies is at the forefront of the UK contemporary music scene, pushing the boundaries of jazz with her current main artistic project, Satori.



Jan 30th 7:30pm

Gareth & Friends

Host Gareth Edward’s lovingly curated evening of entertainment, featuring both emerging and established variety performers. Expect unhinged performances, eccentric characters and scandalous sauce!



Jan 31st 7:00 pm

Journey to Nutopia

An evening celebrating the power of Drone music with Monolith Undertow: In Search of Sonic Oblivion author Harry Sword talking to musician Matthew Shaw and a live DJ and visuals set from Nutopia’sRichard Norris





For more information/images please contact:

Michelle Olley

michelle@thecockpit.org.uk

07855393760





OUR COVID POLICY

Those visiting for professional activities undertake to continue to work Covid safe, comply with all requests and house rules - and follow government guidelines (see our COVID-19 protocol policy HERE