APSCo launches new trade body for the Outsource Sector
Melanie Forbes joins APSCo Global to lead APSCo Outsource
Melanie Forbes has joined APSCo Global as Managing Director of a new trade body for outsourcing providers – APSCo Outsource – which has been developed from APSCo to represent the interests of MSP, RPO and recruitment outsource providers. Melanie has been involved in the outsource market for over two decades most recently as Group MD of Rullion; MD of Managed Solutions at AMS and CEO of Guidant Global. She has been listed in the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing every year between 2015 and 2019 and was also listed in the SIA European Staffing Top 100 in 2016, 2019 and 2020. Melanie also sits on the board of the Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI).
“The outsourcing market has evolved exponentially over the last decade to become a highly sophisticated sector in its own right, “says Melanie, “a sector that is distinct from staffing, but, until now, had no distinct trade body representation. I’m incredibly proud to be leading this new trade body and I am looking forward to the journey.”
APSCo Outsource will act as the collective voice of the outsourcing market to lobby government on the impact of legislation and policy on the sector; create a peer-to-peer network to debate, discuss and share knowledge, produce research specific to the outsourcing market and provide a trusted badge of quality which will be recognised by end user clients as best in class.
Outsource already has over 20 founder members including Kelly OCG and Page Outsourcing:
“APSCo has been an exceptional industry partner who understands the nuances of the talent solutions market. KellyOCG EMEA is delighted to join as a founding member of APSCo Outsource – a welcomed and essential voice for service providers,” said Sam Smith, vice president and managing director for KellyOCG EMEA. “We’re confident they will continue to be a superb advocate and resource supporting us with our mission to connect companies with the right talent to fuel and grow their business.”
“Given the rapid evolution of the outsourced recruitment industry, it seems only right that we have a centralised and neutral body with a laser like focus on improving the quality and overall standards across the whole marketplace”, adds Olly Harris, Director of Page Outsourcing.” Given the role that Page Outsourcing want to play globally within the outsourced world and our focus on building high quality solutions that deliver for candidates and clients alike, it seems we are perfectly aligned in our outlook and in our pursuit of excellence, and so are delighted to be joining an industry body whose intention is so closely matched to ours.”
Ends
Notes to Editors
Founding Members:
Advantage xPO
Allegis Global Solutions
Avencia
Alexander Mann Solutions
Capita
Giant Group
Guidant Global
Harvey Nash
Intelligent Resource
Kelly OCG
LA International
Lorien Resourcing
ManpowerGroup
Morgan Hunt UK Ltd
NES Advantage
NHS Professionals Ltd
Page Outsourcing
Pro Unlimited
Project People
Randstad Sourceright
Resource Solutions
Rullion
Sanderson Solutions
Volt
