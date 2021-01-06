Melanie Forbes joins APSCo Global to lead APSCo Outsource



Melanie Forbes has joined APSCo Global as Managing Director of a new trade body for outsourcing providers – APSCo Outsource – which has been developed from APSCo to represent the interests of MSP, RPO and recruitment outsource providers. Melanie has been involved in the outsource market for over two decades most recently as Group MD of Rullion; MD of Managed Solutions at AMS and CEO of Guidant Global. She has been listed in the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing every year between 2015 and 2019 and was also listed in the SIA European Staffing Top 100 in 2016, 2019 and 2020. Melanie also sits on the board of the Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI).



“The outsourcing market has evolved exponentially over the last decade to become a highly sophisticated sector in its own right, “says Melanie, “a sector that is distinct from staffing, but, until now, had no distinct trade body representation. I’m incredibly proud to be leading this new trade body and I am looking forward to the journey.”



APSCo Outsource will act as the collective voice of the outsourcing market to lobby government on the impact of legislation and policy on the sector; create a peer-to-peer network to debate, discuss and share knowledge, produce research specific to the outsourcing market and provide a trusted badge of quality which will be recognised by end user clients as best in class.



Outsource already has over 20 founder members including Kelly OCG and Page Outsourcing:



“APSCo has been an exceptional industry partner who understands the nuances of the talent solutions market. KellyOCG EMEA is delighted to join as a founding member of APSCo Outsource – a welcomed and essential voice for service providers,” said Sam Smith, vice president and managing director for KellyOCG EMEA. “We’re confident they will continue to be a superb advocate and resource supporting us with our mission to connect companies with the right talent to fuel and grow their business.”







“Given the rapid evolution of the outsourced recruitment industry, it seems only right that we have a centralised and neutral body with a laser like focus on improving the quality and overall standards across the whole marketplace”, adds Olly Harris, Director of Page Outsourcing.” Given the role that Page Outsourcing want to play globally within the outsourced world and our focus on building high quality solutions that deliver for candidates and clients alike, it seems we are perfectly aligned in our outlook and in our pursuit of excellence, and so are delighted to be joining an industry body whose intention is so closely matched to ours.”











Notes to Editors



Founding Members:







Advantage xPO



Allegis Global Solutions



Avencia



Alexander Mann Solutions



Capita



Giant Group



Guidant Global



Harvey Nash



Intelligent Resource



Kelly OCG



LA International



Lorien Resourcing



ManpowerGroup



Morgan Hunt UK Ltd



NES Advantage



NHS Professionals Ltd



Page Outsourcing

Pro Unlimited



Project People



Randstad Sourceright



Resource Solutions



Rullion



Sanderson Solutions



Volt





