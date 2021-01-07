Despite the obvious challenges during the year, the demand for non-surgical body treatments has continued to grow with more than one-in-four patients seeking some form of body treatment in 2020. Of those enquiring about body treatments, the vast majority enquire about fat reduction followed by skin tightening.



Key statistics from our survey:



1. 21% increase in non-surgical body treatments delivered



2. 78% of body treatments completed were for fat reduction



3. 73% of fat reduction treatments were for the stomach & flanks



Men make up a minor proportion of total body enquiries, with skin tightening and cellulite treatments being almost exclusively sought by women. However, men do make up just over 30% of fat reduction and muscle treatment enquiries.



The greatest change in enquiries has been in terms of cellulite solutions, which is up over 200% and driven in the main by the success of Emtone which launched in 2019 in the United States.



Our patient survey has revealed that while interest in body treatments increases, the British public is not overly concerned with what they look like naked. Their primary concern given our climate and lifestyle is how they appear in clothing. This attitude would explain the desire to target excess fat around the abdomen (73% of all fat reduction procedures), which can have a dramatic impact on how clothes fit for both men and women. While women’s interest in their arms is motivated by exposure in sleeveless tops in the summer months.



Listening to our patients we have learned that body goals are rarely to achieve an ideal ‘beach body’, but to feel more confident in everyday settings. However, of the ‘swimsuit concerns’, cellulite is the second most worrisome. This is despite cellulite being extremely common, affecting around eight in ten women. Cellulite treatments boosted the overall number of procedures for the legs and buttocks to 17%.



In 2021 we expect to see more patients combining fat reduction with muscle toning. Patient interest in muscle toning procedures is up more than 50% in the second half of 2020. Feedback from those surveyed is that interest is driven by regular positive media from the United States where Emsculpt is used to treat aesthetic, and increasingly functional concerns such as Diastasis Recti.



