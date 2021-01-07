Our flexible solution is easy to use and designed to support transformational quality programmes in all types of clinical practice

Perfect Ward, creators of the award-winning digital quality improvement app, hits three key milestones – 25,000 users, 100,000 questions in their database and 500,000 inspections completed by health professionals.



More than 25,000 nurses and care workers are now using the Perfect Ward app. Over the last five years, a total of 500,000 quality inspections have been conducted, with over 100,000 questions stored in the Perfect Ward database.



Perfect Ward’s 500,000th health and quality inspection was carried out by nurse Shailine Doswora on the Aubrey Lewis 2 Ward (Ruskin) at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust for its Inpatient COVID-19 Management Checklist. The audit focuses on PPE availability and identifies where support is required for staff to ensure they are protected against COVID-19. The ward scored 100%



Vanessa Smith, Executive Director of Nursing at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust commented, “Perfect Ward has become an integral part of our quality improvement programme and helps us to provide quality care for people who use our services. Having Perfect Ward available on mobile devices has transformed our inspection and auditing processes - supporting our staff to focus on providing direct patient care."



Health and social care providers using Perfect Ward benefit from advanced technology and an in-depth understanding of the health sector. The team at Perfect Ward combines over 125 years of experience in patient safety to help customers drive quality improvements through use of the app.



Perfect Ward is offering dedicated COVID-19 support for acute and community health and social care providers. These assessments have been created in collaboration with Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) experts and include the latest Government guidance. For care homes and domiciliary care, Perfect Ward’s specially designed inspections, based on guidance from the British Geriatric Society, provide a fast and consistent way for frontline staff and management to evidence they have the correct policies, training, staffing and PPE at all times.



Alan Birch, Chief Commercial Officer at Perfect Ward added, “2020 has been a challenging year for the healthcare sector, so we are especially proud to support all of our customers during such difficult times. The milestones we have reached underline our commitment to driving ‘ward-to-board’ quality through digital innovation. We are bringing the mobile user experience that people know and love to frontline health workers, a sector that has long been under-served by good technology. Our flexible solution is easy to use and designed to support transformational quality programmes in all types of clinical practice: from acute, mental health, social care and ambulance services to leading healthcare commissioners. Perfect Ward is a powerful digital solution, empowering everyone to reach their full potential, even during uncertain times.”



For more information on Perfect Ward’s digital quality improvement and safety solutions and COVID-19 support, email info@perfectward.com or visit www.perfectward.com



About Perfect Ward

Perfect Ward is a specialist provider in digital quality improvement and safety solutions across health and social care. Working with leading organisations in the UK, Australia and South Africa, Perfect Ward is designed to make health and quality inspections easier and more efficient. Using Perfect Ward empowers frontline staff to take ownership of quality and gives them back more time to care. Perfect Ward works across hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance services, care homes, community and social care.



