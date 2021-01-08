Revolutionary software that leverages artificial intelligence to automatically detect archaeological sites for construction planners will be unveiled at CES 2021, the world’s largest and most influential technology exhibition.



ArchAI, founded by archaeologist-turned-computer scientist Iris Kramer, uses technology developed during Iris’ PhD in deep learning and previous degree in archaeology.



This technology will use AI to automatically detect archaeology on Earth observation data. Knowing where archaeology is located at the earliest planning stages will allow accurate estimates of time and cost involved with acquiring planning permission and significantly reduce the risk of discovering unexpected archaeology during construction. This means that ArchAI will lower the cost of construction and ensure that vital historical sites are preserved.



“By using our technology over conventional techniques, developers could save tens of thousands in costs, as well as months of time that would be spent surveying land pre-development," says Iris “Going forward there are wide ranging environmental challenges globally that our world-first technology can address.”



Showcasing at CES is just the beginning of a pivotal year of growth for ArchAI; this week she was awarded funding from the UK Space Agency and in October she received an investment of £70,000 in a Dragons' Den event, organised by the University's on-campus startup accelerator, Future Worlds.



CES usually takes place in Las Vegas and attracts over 170,000 visitors who flock to see the newest technology being showcased by the 4,000+ tech firms in attendance. 2021 sees the event go all-digital from 11th-14th January, taking the global reach of CES wider than ever before.



Future Worlds will return to CES for a sixth consecutive year as the UK’s only exhibiting university. Eight startups from the University will be interacting with potential customers, investors and tech leaders across the world during the four-day show.



NOTES TO EDITORS



Images are available here.



For further information and interview requests, please contact Steve Bates, Media Relations Officer, University of Southampton. s.d.bates@soton.ac.uk; 07342 060429.



Future Worlds supports University of Southampton students and researchers to change the world with their ideas. From first year undergraduates to professors nearing retirement, aspiring university founders benefit from events, workshops, dedicated space on campus, one to one support and connection to a global network of mentors and investors. Since 2015, over five hundred aspiring founders have been supported to explore their own journeys, leading to the incorporation of over 50 startups in locations from Sub-Saharan Africa to Silicon Valley and collectively raising over £20m investment in the last two years.