Innovative tech that uses artificial intelligence to enable sports managers to build the best teams for the world’s top leagues will be demonstrated at CES 2021, the world’s largest and most influential technology exhibition.



Sentient Sports, together with their partner AI Abacus, are working with decision makers at leading clubs across Europe to help aid with recruitment.



Founded by researchers at the University of Southampton, the ground-breaking solution uses research-developed algorithms to provide football managers with a step change in their decision-making and scouting process for buying and selling players, which promises to drive up footballing and financial results.



“Football, like other sports, has huge amounts of data associated with it,” Founder Ryan Beal says. “Our algorithms can assess a number of qualities, including the suitability of a player to the style of a new team, to optimise the decision-making and scouting process when buying and selling players.”



CES usually takes place in Las Vegas and attracts over 170,000 visitors who flock to see the newest technology being showcased by the 4,000+ tech firms in attendance. 2021 sees the event go all-digital from 11th-14th January, taking the global reach of CES wider than ever before.



Sentient Sports was selected to exhibit at CES with Future Worlds, the on-campus startup accelerator at the University of Southampton.



Future Worlds will return to CES for a sixth consecutive year as the UK’s only exhibiting university. Eight startups from the University will be interacting with potential customers, investors and tech leaders across the world during the four-day show.



