A startup with the mission to revolutionise the way we build muscle and improve strength will showcase innovative smart clothing at CES 2021, the world’s largest and most influential technology exhibition.



Inpulse, founded by neuroscientist Devon Lewis as he completed his PhD at the University of Southampton, leverages the power of AI to correct and improve muscle performance in real time.



Inpulse’s stimulation algorithm enhances the effectiveness of athletic training and reduces injury recovery times by increasing muscle output by up to 30%.



Devon Lewis explains: “The human body has incredible potential, but building strength and improving the quality of movement is difficult and slow, and it’s hard to know what’s best for our bodies. Inpulse clothing gives people a faster, safer, and more sustainable way to build strength.”



“The way our nervous system coordinates movements of the body is incredibly complex, and problems can arise at any stage, leading to a huge range of movement disorders,” he continues. “Conventional approaches usually seek to identify and improve specific biological issues, but we can use electrical stimulation to bypass these issues and treat everything from minor tremors to complete paralysis without drugs or invasive surgery.”



Attendees at CES will be able to experience a demonstration of Inpulse’s dashboard which visualises muscle imbalances and corresponding stimulations in real time ahead of their full product launch in 2021.



CES usually takes place in Las Vegas and attracts over 170,000 visitors who flock to see the newest technology being showcased by the 4,000+ tech firms in attendance. 2021 sees the event go all-digital from 11th-14th January, taking the global reach of CES wider than ever before.



Inpulse was selected to exhibit at CES with Future Worlds, the on-campus startup accelerator at the University of Southampton. Future Worlds will return to CES for a sixth consecutive year as the UK’s only exhibiting university. Eight startups from the University will be interacting with potential customers, investors and tech leaders across the world during the four-day show.



NOTES TO EDITORS



Images are available here



For further information and interview requests, please contact Steve Bates, Media Relations Officer, University of Southampton. s.d.bates@soton.ac.uk; 07342 060429



Future Worlds supports University of Southampton students and researchers to change the world with their ideas. From first year undergraduates to professors nearing retirement, aspiring university founders benefit from events, workshops, dedicated space on campus, one to one support and connection to a global network of mentors and investors. Since 2015, over five hundred aspiring founders have been supported to explore their own journeys, leading to the incorporation of over 50 startups in locations from Sub-Saharan Africa to Silicon Valley and collectively raising over £20m investment in the last two years.