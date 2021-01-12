These six men used the NewBodyPlan.com training and nutrition system in lockdown to shift a combined 44kg of stubborn body fat to transform their bodies - and their lives



33-year-old Ben Lloyd lost 6kg in just six weeks and fixed his health issues, while Harry Gray, 40, shed an incredible two stone in just ten weeks to overcome obesity



NewBodyPlan.com creators, Jon Lipsey and Joe Warner, are the former editorial team behind Men’s Fitness magazine, and have deployed their combined exercise and eating expertise to help more than 10,000 men around the world get back in shape



If you gained weight over the course of 2020 and want to lose it in 2021 to look and feel fitter, healthier and happier than ever then you must have a plan of action in place to stack the odds of weight-loss success in your favour.



That’s the expert advice of New Body Plan creators Jon Lipsey and Joe Warner, who recently helped six overweight and obese men shed a combined 44kg of fat by deploying their New Body Plan body transformation training and nutrition system that has now helped more than 10,000 people around the world lose weight and get in shape.



“Many people started 2020 with the best intention of exercising more and eating better to lose weight and get in shape, but most of them were unsuccessful because of COVID-19 and lockdown, so ended up gaining weight to start 2021 weighing more than ever,” says New Body Plan fitness director Joe Warner.



“But the good news is that finally shifting that stubborn body fat needn’t be as complex or difficult as most people think - so long as you have a plan of action to follow,” says Jon Lipsey, New Body Plan founder. “I’ve witnessed first hand that anyone can lose weight - and quickly - as the six NewBodyPlan.com graduates below prove. But the only way to guarantee success is to follow a simple, smart and sustainable exercise and eating plan. Do that for a week and you’ll take a giant step towards the leaner, stronger and healthier body you want.”



NOTE TO EDITORS: Find the six case studies below, as well as sample New Body Plan home workouts and fat-loss meal plans.





CASE STUDY #1: BEN LLOYD, LOST 6KG IN 6 WEEKS

Ben Lloyd, 33 from County Durham, lost 6kg in just six weeks to finally get the six-pack he wanted - but the real highlight was the disappearance of stomach trouble that had plagued him for years.



Ben Lloyd had tried to get into shape before but never saw the results he wanted because he would "constantly chop and change my training and nutrition so nothing ever had enough time to really work”. What’s worse, Lloyd would regularly wake up tired and lethargic, with a sore or dodgy stomach. “I’d been living it with for years and maybe it was because I was constantly switching between different diets,” he says, adding that the discomfort would affect his mood for the rest of the day.



“Once I started the NewBodyPlan.com programme I immediately noticed a big improvement in how I looked, I could see the fat coming off and my muscles looked more defined, but the big change was in how I felt,” he says. “I was resigned to always feeling a bit ropey and thought I’d just have to live with it. But doing the plan changed everything and this is the best I’ve felt for as long as I can remember. It’s massively improved my quality of life, so while the fat-loss was great, it’s finally feeling really fit and healthier that I’m most happy about.”



New Body Plan’s Joe Warner, who designed the “Six-Week Shred” training and nutrition plan Lloyd followed, believes that anyone can replicate his remarkable results. “It all starts with a desire to make a change, and then committing to a plan that will make that your dream a reality, one step at a time,” he says. “That’s really the secret to successful weight loss: consistency. And the best bit is once you are consistent in moving your body more and eating well the benefits aren’t just physical with rapid fat loss; you’ll also feel so much more optimistic, confident and happy - and we could all do with a little more positivity right now.”





CASE STUDY #2: DAVID CLARK, LOST 7KG IN 12 WEEKS

David Clark, 39 from London, used an upcoming landmark birthday as his inspiration to lose 7kg of fat in 12 weeks and transform his health and fitness.



“I was fast approaching 40 with an expanding waistline and clothes that were once loose now far less comfortable,” Clark says, before starting a four-times-a-week exercise plan lifting weights, with sessions lasting no longer than 45 minutes. “The sessions were demanding and I always finished with good sweat, but they were enjoyable as well - they pushed me but in a good way,” he says. “And the changes I’ve seen are huge. It’s a massive sense of achievement because it genuinely has changed how I feel about myself. I feel a lot more confident and I look a lot healthier.”



While many people think going for a long jog is the best way to burn calories and fat, New Body Plan’s Jon Lipsey says cardio has a role in any fat-loss challenge, but only if it’s short and intense. “The single-best way to reduce body-fat levels is resistance training, such as lifting dumbbells or doing bodyweight press-ups and squats, combined with high-intensity interval training, better known as HIIT,” he says.



“These two types of training burn calories not only during training but for hours afterwards, and help build lean muscle mass, which further increases the number of calories you burn. The combination of losing fat and building muscle is why David was able to radically transform his body is such a short amount of time.”





CASE STUDY #3: HARRY GRAY, LOST 13KG IN 10 WEEKS

Harry Gray, 40 from Kirkcaldy in Scotland, lost 13kg and shrunk his belt by four notches, in just 10 weeks to overcome obesity



“Back at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 I had a big shock after buying some bathroom scales,” he says.“I’d have guessed I was about 16st (101kg) but was actually more than two-and-a-half stones heavier. I’ve always been conscious of my weight - you can’t help notice that you keep needing bigger trousers and bigger shirts - but until I stood on those scales I’d never had the drive or desire to do anything about it.”



About to turn 40, Gray knew now had to be the time to act. “That’s when I discovered NewBodyPlan.com and read how Jon Lipsey lost 10kg of fat in eight week. I ordered a pair of dumbbells and started doing four sessions each week. I also started taking progress photos every Sunday. Soon I could see a real difference and that’s very motivating, as is the number on the scales coming down. It gave me the focus and determination to keep going.”



He adds: “I’m over the moon with how much weight I’ve lost and I am determined to keep going. The physical changes are great, and it’s given me a lot more confidence.”





CASE STUDY #4: NICK HARRIS, LOST 7KG IN 6 WEEKS

Nick Harris, 35 from Norfolk, turned the disappointment of a cancelled wedding and the excitement of impending fatherhood to inspire him to lose 7kg in just six weeks to look and feel back at best



“I was due to get married in June, then go on honeymoon and we had all these big plans for 2020 but then everything changed with lockdown,” Harris says. “I immediately stopped going to the gym or doing any exercise, and instead started eating - and not the healthiest foods!”



Last March Harris says he could “pinch an inch”, but by September had a ”massive spare tyre” around his stomach. It was the decision to start a family and not wanting a dad bod that made him step up and take action to wrestle back control of his health.



As well as learning to love exercising at home, another big bonus for Harris was how easy he found it to stop snacking. “One of the biggest revelations was learning to recognise when I was genuinely hungry, or just thirsty, or simply bored,” he says. “Before I was eating out of boredom, but now I’m able to recognise what my body is telling me. I still enjoy sweet treats, but before I would have wolfed them down without thinking. Now my attitude is if I want a treat I'm going to have it, but I'm also going to take my time over it and really enjoy it."





CASE STUDY #5: SEB DEAL, LOST 4.5KG IN 12 WEEKS

Seb Deal, 32 from Ilford in Essex, lost 4.5kg of fat in 12 weeks by exercising four times per week and swapping greasy takeaways for homemade burgers and curries.



“I’d let myself go and was overweight with a gut from drinking and eating rubbish,” says Deal. “You may not have looked at me and thought I was out of shape but I felt sluggish, really demotivated.”



The final straw came when he saw his reflection. “You look in the mirror and you’re not happy and you know something has to change.” He knew his best chance of transforming his body was by committing to a plan of action.



“The nutrition side is a huge part of losing weight so I was surprised by the foods, like burgers and curries, that were in the NewBodyPlan.com fat-loss meal plans,” he says. "I was never starving myself and I was enjoying eating. It wasn’t at all restrictive. It was just the right foods to complement the exercise programme.”



Deal believes that if he can lose weight anyone can. “If you really want the results then it’s quite a simple process,” he says. “You follow the programme, you give 100% and you’ll get the results that you want.”





CASE STUDY #6: NICK MORRISON, LOST 5.5KG IN 8 WEEKS

Nick Morrison, 40 from Braintree in Essex, lost 5.5kg of fat in eight weeks while also adding lean muscle to get into the shape of his life during lockdown.



“I’d always been fit but the arrival of a new baby meant I gave up exercise,” says Morrison. “When I saw the NewBodyPlan.com fat-loss challenge, and with another baby on the way, I knew I had to sign up. The accountability appealed to me. I could log my workouts in the app, and I could track what I was eating too. That’s what I needed: having a plan I could follow gave me the discipline I’d lacked to make the effort to train.”



Morrison’s goal at the start of his eight-week better-body challenge was to lose fat, specifically his “beer belly and love handles” and build more defined muscles.



“I’m really happy with my progress in just a couple of months,” he says. “The app was so easy to use and the New Body Plan team was always on-hand to answer my questions. The workouts were fantastic: challenging and rewarding, and it was great to see the weight fall off while getting my confidence back.”



For more information, please visit newbodyplan.com





Eat for a better body!



Eat for a leaner, fitter and healthier life with this sample NewBodyPlan.com fat-loss meal plan



Daily Totals

Calories: 1830, Protein: 116g, Carbs: 135g, Fat: 96g



Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs and Avocado on Toast

Calories: 427, Protein: 17.6g, Carbs: 23.3g, Fat: 30.9g

2 eggs, 1/2 avocado, 5 cherry tomatoes, 1 slice wholewheat bread



Lunch: Chicken Caesar Salad

Calories: 502, Protein: 43.6g, Carbs: 6.8g, Fat: 32.9g

100g chicken breast, 2 anchovies, 1 boiled egg, lettuce, 1tsp dijon mustard, 1tbsp light mayonnaise, 50g greek yogurt, 5g grated Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, rapeseed oil



How to make it

Soft boil an egg before shelling and quartering it and setting it to one side. Cut the chicken into strips, lightly cover with rapeseed oil, season and place under a medium grill for ten 10-12 minutes, turning halfway through. Meanwhile, chuck all of the ingredients for the sauce (mustard, lemon juice, chopped anchovies, natural yogurt, low-fat mayo, rapeseed oil and parmesan) into a bowl and stir until they’re all nicely mixed together. Chop the lettuce, add the chicken and quartered egg and then add the sauce.



Afternoon snack: Apple slices with Peanut Butter

Calories: 166, Protein: 4.4g, Carbs: 22.2g, Fat: 8.3g

I medium apple sliced, dipped in 2tbsp peanut butter



Dinner: Lamb Kebabs

Calories: 587, Protein: 39.2, Carbs: 56.5g, Fat: 23.8g

150g diced lamb, 125g mushrooms, 125g green pepper, 125g courgette, small onion, 1 clove garlic, 50g brown rice, 15ml mint sauce, rapeseed oil, lemon juice, dried rosemary and thyme, salt and pepper



How to make it

Dice the lamb, chop the mushroom, pepper, onion and courgette and place it all in a mixing bowl. Finely slice the garlic and add it to the mix. Add the mint sauce, lemon juice, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper to the mix, stir it all together and cover with clingfilm. Allow the mix to marinade for 20 minutes before creating the kebabs using metal skewers. Place the kebabs on a baking tray and evenly pour over the remaining marinade mix. Grill the kebabs for five minutes before turning and cooking for a further five minutes. Serve the kebabs on brown rice.



Dessert: Greek Yogurt and Frozen Banana Slices

Calories: 149, Protein: 11.1g, Carbs: 26.6g, Fat: 0.7g

100g low-fat Greek yogurt, 1 small banana



How to make it

Slice one small banana and store it in the freezer in a freezer bag. Take it out of the freezer and let it sit for a few minutes before adding to the yogurt.





Home Workout



Burn fat and build muscle at home!

Get in shape fast with this NewBodyPlan.com 20-minute dumbbell workout



Why do it: This 20-minute home dumbbell workout is the perfect session to burn the maximum number calories in minimum time because it works all your major muscle groups in quick succession. That will get your heart rate up and a good sweat on so you’ll burn more fat, and best of all you’ll end the workout will a buzz of feel-good endorphins to look and feel great!



How to do it: Do the following six moves in order. Do 10 reps of the first move, rest for five seconds, then do 10 reps of the second move, and so on, until you’ve done all 10 reps of the sixth move. That’s one circuit. Rest for 2 minutes, then repeat the circuit. Do 3-5 circuits in total.



1: Dumbbell goblet squat

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in both hands at chest height. Keep your chin and chest up, and brace your core. Bend at the knees and push your bum backwards to squat down until your thighs are at least parallel to the ground. Push down through your heels to stand back up. That’s one rep.



2: Dumbbell shoulder press

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height with palms facing forward. Keep your chest up, core tight and back straight, then press the weights overhead until your arms are straight. Slowly return the weights back down to the start position. That’s one rep.



3: Dumbbell lunge

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand by your sides. With your chest up, core tight and back straight, take a big step forward with your left leg and bend your knees to lunge down. Push back off your left foot to return to the start position. That’s one rep. Repeat the movement, alternating your leading leg with each rep.



4: Dumbbell bent-over row

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forwards from the hips by pushing your bum backwards to lean forwards, and keep your back straight. Row the dumbbells up to the sides of your torso then slowly lower the weights back down under your arms are straight. That’s one rep.



5: Dumbbell biceps curl

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand. Curl the dumbbells up to shoulder height, ensuring your elbows stay against your side. Then lower the dumbbells back down until your arms are straight. That’s one rep.



6: Dumbbell overhead triceps extension

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in both hands above your head with straight arms. Lower the weight back down and behind your head, keeping your elbows pointing at the ceiling, then raise it back up to the top. That’s one rep.



ENDS

Images of all case studies are available on request.



Jon Lipsey and Joe Warner are available to provide expert comment on any health and fitness stories.



Contact: jon@ilmedia.co.uk





NOTE TO EDITORS



New Body Plan co-founder Jon Lipsey is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author and the former editor-in-chief of Men’s Fitness magazine. He has over 15 years’ experience in fitness media and has acted as a brand consultant to leading industry figures such as The Body Coach, Joe Wicks. He has appeared as an expert on both TV and radio and in the national press and has acted as an ambassador for global brands including Visa and Procter & Gamble. In 2018 he lost 10kg of fat in just eight weeks to appear on the cover of Men’s Fitness after completing his own New Body Plan fat-loss transformation.



New Body Plan co-founder Joe Warner is one of the UK’s most high-profile fitness writers and authors, and the former editor of Men’s Fitness magazine. An award-winning journalist, Joe has been a leading figure in the fitness media for more than ten years, and makes regular appearances as a fitness expert on TV and radio, including the BBC and TalkSport. He’s written or edited some of the most successful health and fitness books over the last decade, including multiple Amazon best-sellers, and his titles have been translated into more than a dozen languages.