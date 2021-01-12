Enterprises can now bridge the information gap between operational technology, the Internet of Things, and information technology



January 12, 2021 – HOUSTON and OTTAWA – AUTOSOL, the leading provider of solutions for industrial data delivery and SCADA automation, and Solace, the leading provider of event streaming and management solutions, have partnered to enable real-time information flow between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems. This information flow enables enterprises to optimize their operations, enable predictive maintenance and introduce innovative new data-driven services by applying analytics, business logic and machine learning to their industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems.



The Solace/AUTOSOL partnership helps companies extend the reach and value of their IIoT edge technologies by connecting process control and automation systems to an “event mesh” that streams data to and from production and operation execution systems, as well as to business/planning systems like ERP, SCP and PLM applications, across clouds and around the world.



"We are excited to grow our partnership with Solace to broaden both companies’ digital factory, energy, and transportation solutions. This opens up PLCs, proprietary protocols and interfaces in a vendor-neutral way so companies can apply the business logic and insights of diverse applications and analytics engines to the optimization of the operational technology that powers their business.” Suzzette Rainey, Vice-President, Canada, AUTOSOL



Solace PubSub+ Platform is an event streaming and management solution that runs in any cloud or on-premises environment, and supports a wide range of open APIs and protocols. This neutrality and interoperability lets systems in multiple edge sites interact with applications running in different regions of popular clouds, and even the IoT platforms offered by different providers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. This union of technology combines the advantages of edge computing with the secure, reliable, instant data delivery associated with event-driven architecture.



Solace works with AUTOSOL to de-silo and liberate data in the oil and gas sector. AUTOSOL’s data collection solutions, AUTOSOL Communication Manager (ACM) and edge-based eACM, can convert proprietary field operational data to MQTT or SparkplugTM B and publish it to an event mesh powered by Solace’s PubSub+ Platform. The event mesh distributes the data to diverse data consumers across the enterprise who can use it to identify opportunities and make more well-informed decisions.



The joint solution meets the needs of enterprise architects and data scientists alike by enabling the delivery of alerts and notifications using the best protocol for each interaction. Solace’s work with AUTOSOL enables bi-directional delivery of data between IT and OT systems, including highly optimized communications over wide area networks (WANs) that link many sites across geographic regions. It also supports streaming translation between popular messaging APIs and proprietary machine-centric protocols such as Modbus, OPC UA, and DNP3.



The partnership between Solace and AUTOSOL allows greater process optimization and operational efficiencies through effective data analysis, allowing entities to connect disparate dots within their organizations. Clients glean insights from data sooner to improve asset management with predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. They can also avoid fines with accurate emissions monitoring for regulatory filings, and reliably maintain personnel safety and health.



"This partnership demonstrates the impact event streaming can have when combined with the expertise and sophisticated tools that solution providers like AUTOSOL offer. We look forward to working with AUTOSOL to enable enterprises to optimize operations, and create value for customers, with event-based solutions that bridge the data gap between IT, operations, and edge systems.” Paul Fitzpatrick, chief business development officer, Solace



About AUTOSOL

Since 1987, AUTOSOL has been committed to providing reliable, flexible solutions for the industrial automation and data delivery needs for mission-critical infrastructure. We have extensive knowledge of the entire SCADA system – from the devices that our products communicate with and our relationships with the device manufacturers, to the HMIs used to view the entire system. We meet the demands of the industrial data delivery markets like oil and gas, manufacturing, water/wastewater, building management and more. We strive to lead the way with advances in modern technologies, as well as supporting legacy systems for years to come.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market’s first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world’s leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace’s event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures.

