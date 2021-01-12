Without an air purifier, your house could collect lots of dust and germs, which could lead to health problems

Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, explain the benefits of having healthy air in your home





Manchester, England, 12th January 2021: With the recent announcement of another national lock-down, we are all having to spend a lot more time at home. Therefore, it is an imperative time to remind ourselves of the importance of maintaining healthy indoor air quality (IAQ) to maximise not only cognitive performance but also general health and well-being in our homes.



In general, we spend around 90% of our time indoors and 16 hours a day on average at home – for many people this will now be even higher, if not almost exclusively the case. The risk of air pollution exposure is therefore considerably greater than that of outdoor air pollution, particularly given that indoor air can contain up to 900 potentially dangerous chemicals, particles, and biological materials.



Poor IAQ occurs when there is a build-up of pollutants in the home, to the extent that it affects an occupant’s health and comfort. Poor IAQ is linked to a range of health conditions and each year, close to 4 million people die prematurely from illness attributable to household air pollution, according to the WHO.



Common symptoms of poor indoor air quality can include coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, wheezing, allergic reactions, and reduced cognitive function.



Beurer offers some simple top tips to reduce your intake of indoor air pollution:



• Keep your home ventilated

• Vacuum Clean often

• Go for a walk

• Dry your clothes outside

• Use an air purifier



Why use an air purifier?



• Eliminates impurities in the air

• Clear allergens

• Makes breathing easier

• Reduces dust

• Improves your ability to concentrate

• Better quality of sleep





An air purifier is an appliance designed to cleanse the air in your home, getting rid of all the impurities including odours, smoke, dust, and pet dander. If you suffer from asthma, allergies, or any other respiratory condition that could be worsened by airborne particles, an air purifier may provide you with some relief. Air purifiers are especially important in houses because they quickly and quietly clear allergens and other particles, and effectively remove pollutants present in the air. Without an air purifier, your house could collect lots of dust and germs, which could lead to health problems.



Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has a range of air purifiers, which can help you to maintain healthy IAQ in your home:



1. Beurer LR200 - Compact Air Purifier with 3-Layer Filtration



• Quiet, compact and easy to use

• 3-layer filter captures 99.5% of particles

• Ionic cleaning function

• 3 fan speeds to suit room size

• Night mode and timer function

• Suitable for room sizes 10 – 28 m2



Available from Lakeland, RRP £149.99



2. Beurer LR310 – Air Purifier with Sensor for Detecting Fine Dust Particles Ideal for Allergies and Hay Fever



• Three-layered medical grade filter system HEPA 13 + activated carbon filter

• Recognises fine dust with particle sizes of up to 2.5 µm

• Additional air cleaning using an optional ultraviolet light

• Timer function

• Automatic function: device is controlled based on the level of fine dust pollution

• Quiet operation



Available from Freemans, RRP £169



3. Beurer LR500 - App-Controlled Air Purifier with 3-Stage Filtering System and UV Light Function



• Triple-layer medical grade filter system: pre-filter, activated carbon filter and HEPA filter ensures a filter performance of 99.95%.

• Relief from allergies: removes dust, animal hair, pollen, bacteria and viruses from the air in your home.

• Fresh home app - control all the settings remotely and set air quality targets for your home.

• Colour led display shows you the room temperature, humidity and air quality

• Night mode: a built-in timer function, quieter night mode setting and dimmed display makes the lr500 perfect for your bedroom.



Available from Amazon, RRP £399.99



To view Beurer’s full range of air purifiers, visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/air-and-aro...





