Oticon More™ utilises the intelligent capabilities of a Deep Neural Network to mimic the way the brain functions

• The world’s first hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network

• Intelligent DNN trained with 12 million sound scenes from real life

• New chipset with double the processing power and eightfold increase in memory of previous generations

• iOS and Android™ connectivity and ready for Bluetooth® LE Audio

• Oticon ON App providing personalised control and access to remote, online hearing aftercare



Copenhagen, Denmark, January 13th, 2021 – Leading hearing aid manufacturer, Oticon, today launches the revolutionary new Oticon More™ hearing aid, the world’s first hearing aid to allow users to hear all relevant sounds. Oticon More™ breaks with the tradition of simply allowing users to hear better from one direction, thanks to an on-board Deep Neural Network which is trained to support the brain to process sound in a more natural way.



Oticon More™ utilises the intelligent capabilities of a Deep Neural Network to mimic the way the brain functions. It handles sounds based on the experience and training it has received. The Deep Neural Network in Oticon More™ is so much more than standard AI software – it is a unique and dedicated hearing aid solution, developed for real-time operation in everyday life. Based on Oticon’s vast sound processing experience, it has trained the Deep Neural Network with 12 million sound scenes from real life. This optimises the way Oticon More™ makes sounds more distinct by working seamlessly across varying listening environments with unparalleled precision and clarity, while ensuring that the sound is comfortable for the user. With this integrated intelligence, Oticon More™ has learned to recognise sounds from around the world, their details, and how they should ideally sound to optimally support the brain. With this launch, Oticon once again demonstrates how to innovate hearing technology in order to completely reinvent hearing aids.



Oticon More™ is powered by an entirely new chipset, Polaris™, which powers the technologies in Oticon More™ with more speed, precision and capacity than Oticon has ever provided before and is powerful enough to constantly run the trained DNN. Polaris™ boasts an eightfold increase in memory and twice the processing power compared to the previous generation chipset from Oticon. The all-new platform features seven processing cores, and due to its unique architecture, delivers superior processing capabilities while also optimising power consumption.



In addition to superior audiological performance, Oticon More™ features state-of-the-art direct streaming from both iOS and compatible Android™ devices and is prepared for the next generation of connectivity based on the upcoming Bluetooth LE Audio standard. Oticon More™ also includes the internet connectivity and the Oticon ON app which gives Oticon More™ users access to convenient, personalised control of their hearing aids on their smartphones and provides convenient online hearing aftercare with remote access to hearing care professionals. And finally, Oticon More™ is available in a rechargeable style which provides a full day of battery life (including streaming) from a super speedy three-hour charge.



“Through years of innovation, research and collaboration with leading research institutions around the world, Oticon has built unique knowledge and understanding of how the brain perceives sound. Contrary to common belief, research has demonstrated that the brain needs access to all sounds in the environment to function optimally. By applying this knowledge to hearing technology, we enable hearing aid users to enjoy more complete sound landscapes and simply get more out of life when they use our products which can have significant positive effects on their health and well-being. As always, we are committed to delivering life-changing hearing health and technology to people living with hearing loss, and Oticon More is a prime example of just how we can do so. It is time for a new perspective in hearing care, and Oticon More is the solution,” says Mark Collins, Sales and Marketing Director, Oticon.



To discover more about how Oticon is taking hearing technology forward with the launch of the Oticon More™ hearing aid, while continuing to evolve the pioneering Oticon BrainHearing™ philosophy, visit: https://www.oticon.co.uk/hearing-aid-users/hearing-aids/prod...



500 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 15,000 employees and revenues of over DKK 14 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. www.oticon.global



